THANE: The partly burnt body of an unidentified woman, believed to be in her mid-thirties, was found in an open ground in Bhiwandi’s Padma Nagar area on Tuesday morning. Local residents spotted the body around 8 am and alerted the police. The identities of the victim and the accused are yet to be established, police said, adding that an accidental death case has been registered. Unidentified woman’s half-burnt body found in Bhiwandi

According to the police, the body was found at a ground in the Pappu Chawl area, a densely populated locality known for its power loom units that remain operational round the clock. Despite constant movement in the area, police have not identified any eyewitnesses to the crime so far.

Upon reaching the spot, police found that the body had been severely burnt below the waist. The remains were sent to Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital in Bhiwandi for post-mortem examination and forensic analysis.

Investigators suspect the woman may have been murdered elsewhere and her body dumped at the spot before being set on fire. Police are also probing whether the murder and burning took place at the same location.

Police teams are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the accused and establish the motive behind the crime. Officers are also verifying missing person complaints registered in Bhiwandi and neighbouring cities to identify the deceased woman.

Krishna Kharade, senior police inspector at the Bhiwandi City police station, said, “We have sent the body for post-mortem examination…to determine the exact modus operandi used. So far, neither the accused nor the motive behind the crime has been identified.”