MUMBAI: Auto-rickshaw and taxi unions across Mumbai launched a mass signature campaign on Friday opposing the state government’s directive mandating Marathi language proficiency for drivers and permit holders from May 1. Unions pushback against govt’s May 1 drive

The unions distributed forms among the drivers and permit holders mentioning the premise for objecting to the rule and the tabular space to fix their signatures.

The signature campaign will specifically involve the community of auto and taxi drivers, majority of who are migrants from north India. The form mentions how lakhs of drivers and their families will be impacted by the transport department’s decision.

According to union estimates, Mumbai has around 2.80 lakh registered auto-rickshaws and taxis, of which 75–80% are operated by drivers and permit holders from north India.

“We have begun distributing the forms at our offices, and prominent locations where drivers pool in. We are positive about getting over a lakh signatures that will be submitted to transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on April 28,” said Shashank Sharad Rao, union leader who heads Autorickshaw Chalak Malak Sanghatana Sanyukt Kruti Samiti Maharashtra (ACMSSKSM).

Alongside, the unions have also drafted a formal appeal to the minister, which is being circulated as part of the signature campaign. The letter states: “Due to this decision, the livelihood of lakhs of self-employed auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers who have dependants, will be in danger. In Maharashtra, auto-rickshaw and taxi licenses are given only to those who have been in business for 15 years.”

“Licences are given only after verifying documents. We will present the documents of the campaign to the government. Despite that, if they go forward with the May 1 drive, we will hold gatherings at different locations across the city and suburbs from May 4,” said Rao.

Protests will be held at key locations, including railway stations, bus depots, markets and residential areas, in an attempt to draw commuters’ attention and support. “We have always maintained that anyone living in Maharashtra is ‘Marathi’. Basic communication is enough to transport a passenger safely; a language exam should not become a barrier to earn a livelihood,” added Rao.

The directive, issued by the state transport department, requires all licensed drivers to be able to read, write and speak Marathi, failing which their permits could be cancelled. The department is also working on a standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure uniform implementation across 59 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).