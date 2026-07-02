Univ files police complaint against ABVP for questioning delay in CID inquiry into paper leak

MUMBAI: A police complaint has been filed against members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) after they staged a protest outside the vice-chancellor’s office at the University of Mumbai’s Fort campus late on Wednesday night. The protest was held against the university’s decision to not immediately recommend a CID inquiry into the alleged T Y BCom final semester paper leak case despite directions from the Maharashtra government. Mumbai University campus in Kalina (Hindustan Times)

According to ABVP, a delegation of student leaders had gone to meet the vice-chancellor (VC) to ask why the university’s management council had not acted on the government’s direction for a CID investigation. The students claimed they were not allowed to meet the VC and thus kept the protest going outside his office.

As the stir continued into the night, the university administration called the police, who arrived at the campus and evicted the protesting students. A police complaint was later registered against the protesters under Sections 189(2), 115(2), and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to unlawful assembly, causing simple hurt, and disobeying the lawful orders of a public servant.

The Maharashtra government had on June 26 stated in the legislative council that the alleged T Y BCom paper leak should be investigated by the CID. However, according to sources, the university’s management council decided to wait for the reports of two internal inquiry committees and the ongoing police investigation before taking a final decision on handing over the case to the CID.

During the protest, ABVP members raised slogans demanding a fair and transparent investigation. They alleged that the university was delaying action, and questioned why the government’s direction had not been implemented.

After the police action, ABVP Mumbai metropolitan secretary Prashant Mali said, “The VC did not meet us. Instead of answering students’ questions, the university called the police. We will not remain silent. We will continue our fight until students get justice and those responsible for the paper leak are punished.”

The university has not issued any official statement on the protest and the police complaint. MU officials said the matter would be discussed in next management council meeting.