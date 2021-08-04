University of Mumbai opens admission to traditional courses

Granting relief to degree college aspirants in the city, state higher education minister Uday Samant on Wednesday clarified that no entrance exam will be conducted for admissions to non-professional courses. Soon after, the University of Mumbai (MU) issued a circular outlining the admission schedule.

Sale of forms by colleges will commence on Thursday until August 14. Registration for pre-admission enrolment will be online on Thursday and will remain open till August 14. Aspirants can submit their pre-enrolment and admission forms starting Friday till August 14.

With results for the higher secondary certificate exam announced on Tuesday, students and colleges had been awaiting clarity on how admissions to traditional courses such as Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), etc were to happen.

Following a meeting with vice-chancellors of non-agricultural universities, Samant on Wednesday evening tweeted that admissions to traditional courses would be based on aggregate marks scored by students in Class 12.

A senior official from MU said, “Admissions will go on as usual. There will be no entrance exam. Merit lists will be prepared based on students’ marks in Class 12.”

The first merit list will be issued on August 17, followed by the second list on August 25, and the third and final merit list on August 30.

Every year, merit lists are drawn up based on scores of candidates in their Class 12 exams. However this year, in the absence of an actual exam and with the boards assigning moderated marks to students, some colleges had pushed for entrance exams. Principals had said that without entrance exams, preparing the merit list would be difficult and colleges would not be able to screen students well.