Unknown man booked for hoax bomb call at airport

Mumbai: An unknown man was booked on Sunday for allegedly making a hoax call to the airport authorities, claiming a bomb has been planted inside the international airport. HT Image

According to the police, the T2 terminal manager received a call at 5.30pm on Saturday. “The caller had threatened the airport authorities that a bomb was placed inside a blue bag, which was kept near the counters. After a search of four hours by Mumbai police’s Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and other security teams, the call turned out to be a hoax,” an officer from Sahar police station said.

The officer added that the call lasted only 30 seconds, and when the manager was about to react, the caller disconnected the phone. The manager immediately called the security personnel and the police about the threat call, after which BDDS and dog squads were rushed to the spot.

“We have traced the call to Panvel, however, the identity of the caller is yet to be unearthed. The cyber police are working with us,” the officer said.

A case under sections 505 (1) (B) (intent to cause fear or alarm to the public) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. “We will know the motive behind the hoax call only after the arrest of the accused, who wasted the time of the police and the airport authorities and also was the reason for unnecessary harassment to the commuters,” added the officer.

