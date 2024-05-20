Unknown man booked for pelting stone in Kirtikar’s rally

Mumbai: A case was registered on Sunday against an unknown person for allegedly pelting stones during the rally of Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Mumbai North West candidate, Amol Kirtikar on Friday in Malad East. Amol Kirtikar from Shiv Sena (UBT)

According to the Kurar police, the unknown accused had flung a stone at the rally when former legislator Vidya Chavan was about to begin her speech. The stone hit a banner. Nobody from the gathering was injured. The accused has been booked under section 425 () of the Indian Penal Code. “We are tracking the accused with the help of CCTV cameras in the vicinity,” said a police officer from Kurar police station.