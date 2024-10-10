Mumbai local trains: Urge commuters to scan QR code, WR tells ticketing staff

Mumbai: The next time you’re in line to purchase a ticket on the Western Railway (WR), and the staff politely ask you to scan the QR code, keep in mind—they’re simply doing their job. Ticketing staff have been instructed, in no uncertain terms, to persuade commuters to make digital payments using the QR code displayed at ticket counters, and discourage the use of cash. The poor response to the QR code facility, launched on July 25, has prompted this move. (HT PHOTO)

The instructions are the subject of a letter issued by the railway’s commercial department to ticketing staff across all stations on the WR Division, in a push to get commuters to make digital payments for tickets. The poor response to the QR code facility, launched on July 25, has prompted this move. It appears that neither the QR code pasted on ticket windows, nor the QR code ticketing machines installed at railway stations, has drummed up sufficient enthusiasm.

The letter, dated October 3, states, “No positive improvement has been observed in this regard (sale of tickets through QR code) and overall percentage of sale of tickets, passengers and revenue through QR code mode it too meager.”

Accordingly, ticketing staff have been asked to encourage passengers queuing at ticket windows, especially during peak hours, to made digital payments through the QR code. The letter has also set a target, a move that has not gone down well with the staff. “At least 50 tickets should be issued through QR code mode by each and every staff in each shift,” states the letter, which has also asked senior staff from the commercial department to ensure that these instructions are followed.

“We have identified 22 stations where this drive is underway. It includes 13 stations on the Churchgate-Dahanu suburban rail corridor,” said a WR official.

Sources in the railway unions said the letter has caused angst among the ticketing staff, who have enough to deal with, especially impatient commuters always in a hurry to board the trains. “In Mumbai, people are always rushing to get somewhere. Asking them to scan a code and expecting them to make a digital payment is going to be quite a challenge. Introducing the QR code facility is a good move but pushing commuters to use it is unfair,” said K Verma, member, Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh.

The letter from the commercial department and the debate it has stirred has brought to light an ironic detail. According to the railway unions, the ticketing staff claim that cash payments save time. On average, they say they issue one ticket per minute if a passenger is asked to use the QR code, vis-à-vis three tickets a minute against cash payments. “This becomes a problem, especially during peak hours. If there is a technical error or internet slowdown, it becomes even more challenging,” said a union leader.

According to data with the WR, from September 1-26, the largest number of tickets was issued through the QR code facility at Borivali, Mumbai Central, Surat, Churchgate and Dadar stations.