Need to keep climate change in check, says US envoy

Mumbai: On a day the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said there is a 98% possibility that 2023-27 will be the warmest five-year period ever recorded, the US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, during his maiden visit to Mumbai, spoke about the need to keep climate change in check and promote green hydrogen for public transport. Mumbai, India – May 17, 2023: United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti addresses the media at, Taj Mahal Hotel, Colaba, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The WMO on Wednesday had made their dire prediction claiming the combination of greenhouse gases and El Nino will send temperatures soaring.

Addressing the media, with the Gateway of India in the backdrop on a hot and sultry day, Garcetti said that he believes in three C’s — City, Climate and Culture. He added that governments needed to make sure the water is clean, the air is clean, and that green space is created for the children.

“I had great meetings with industrialists here where we discussed green hydrogen and solar power,” added Garcetti. He also appreciated the investments done in the infrastructure sector and how Mumbai was leading the way in transforming India.

Garcetti went on to talk about his love for Indian food and how he enjoyed vada pav in Mumbai. “I am glad the chief minister (Eknath Shinde) made me eat vada pav because it (the food) was ‘Chef’s kiss’, we say chef’s kiss. My wife is in America. She asked me how I was feeling in India. And I told her one word, “full”. This is absolutely a global cultural capital and one of the culinary capitals of the world,” said Garcetti.

Talking business, Garcetti said the trade between the two countries will get a boost as talks with the US-based companies is underway. He also mentioned how India was the country with the largest number of students applying for the US visas and is also among their largest trading partners.

This comes at a time when PM Narendra Modi is expected to visit the USA in the coming days. Moreover, the Indian government is expected to meet representatives of the companies in Silicon Valley to improve investments in electronics and IT hardware sectors.

Garcetti emphasised on the importance of maintaining peace and upholding the rule of law in Pakistan after violence broke out last week. He said the USA shares — with India and other countries — common concerns over the stability of the Pakistani government.

“We want stability in Pakistan … hope there will not be any unrest and we stay engaged with them because of this … I think this (objective) serves both India, the US and the world,” he said adding that the responsibility for the resolution of the crisis is with the Pakistani people.