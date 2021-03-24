Use of Covaxin up by 258%: Mumbai civic body

In the last four days, the usage of Covaxin has increased by 258% in the city and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also started suppling vials of Covaxin to private hospitals.

Covaxin is India’s first indigenous vaccine for Covid-19 and was developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech. The vaccine uses an inactivated virus paired with an adjuvant – a chemical that boosts immune response. Once Covaxin is administered, immune cells in the body recognise the dead virus and make antibodies.

Till March 18, BMC’s data shows 16,106 doses of Covaxin had been used in the city for first and second-time beneficiaries.

The number of Covaxin doses increased to 57,679 on March 22.

On Monday, 18,041 beneficiaries were given Covaxin while Covishield shots were administered to 17,191 individuals. This was the first time since January 16, when the mass immunization programme started, that the daily count of Covaxin doses was higher than that of Covishield in Mumbai. Last week, Pune reported a shortage of Covishied following which beneficiaries were given Covaxin.

“We have set a target to vaccinate 45 lakh people in 45 days. So, to avoid any major shortages which can cause a hurdle in attaining the daily target, we have decided to focus on Covaxin. We have already sought 10 lakh doses of Covaxin. We are expecting the next consignment of 3 lakh doses this week,” said a senior BMC officer.

Under BMC’s vaccination extension plan, several private hospitals including Lilavati, Nanavati and Bombay Hospitals have also been provided Covaxin vials.

“At present, we have Covaxin more than Covishield so we have been asked to prioritise the first. We would use the latter to inoculate beneficiaries in their second dose who have already got its first dose,” said a doctor from a private hospital requesting anonymity.

Jayantilal Mehta, 69, went to the Dahisar jumbo centre on Monday expecting to be given a shot of Covishield, but was given Covaxin. “When I asked for Covishield, they said it is up to the centre and vaccinators to decide. I was quite concerned but thankfully, I didn’t develop any side effects,” said Mehta.

For almost two months, the government-run Sir JJ Hospital was the only vaccination centre in Mumbai authorised to deliver Covaxin shots.

Beneficiaries had to sign a consent letter as the vaccine was the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had declared the vaccine to be in “clinical trial mode”. A subject expert committee (SEC) approved the vaccine in March after Bharat Biotech submitted data from phase 3 of its clinical trial to the drug regulator. Its data showed an interim clinical efficacy of 81% and following the approval, beneficiaries no longer have to sign a consent form.

Following this, the Centre instructed BMC to allow five vaccination centres — Seven Hills Hospital and the jumbo centres at Bandra Kurla Complex, NESCO in Goregaon, Dahisar and Mulund to administer Covaxin.