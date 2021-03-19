IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Vaccination centres rise from 10 to 91, response still low
A person being vaccinated against Covid-19 at Rajawadi Hospital. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
A person being vaccinated against Covid-19 at Rajawadi Hospital. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Vaccination centres rise from 10 to 91, response still low

Despite the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) move to increase vaccination centres across the city from ten – when the nationwide mass immunisation programme kicked off on January 16 – to 91 at present, inoculation has failed to gain the expected momentum
READ FULL STORY
By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:11 AM IST

Despite the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) move to increase vaccination centres across the city from ten – when the nationwide mass immunisation programme kicked off on January 16 – to 91 at present, inoculation has failed to gain the expected momentum.

Medical experts have largely cited a lack of awareness and scepticism about the vaccines for low turnout, in addition to the inability of senior citizens to reach vaccination centres that are located far away from their homes. With the spurt in Covid-19 cases during the ongoing second wave, doctors are advising the elderly suffering from comorbidities to avoid crowded vaccination centres since they are highly vulnerable to contract the infection, owing to their compromised immunity levels.

As against the civic body’s daily target of one lakh inoculations every day, the number of vaccine beneficiaries across three groups – healthcare workers, frontline workers and individuals, above the age of 45 – has barely crossed 45,000 to date.

Going by the civic body’s daily target, 10 lakh inoculations should have been registered over the last ten days (March 8 to 17). The number of vaccinations during the same period, however, stands at 2,45,383 across the three categories which include 2,22,301 senior citizens. This despite a progressive rise in the number of vaccination centres over the last ten days.

For instance, 40,502 were given shots at 65 centres on March 8, which on March 9 increased to 43,581 at 68 centres. On March 10, 42,702 people got inoculated at 71 centres. While the number dropped to 36,933 beneficiaries at 72 centres on March 11, the number of beneficiaries the next day increased to 44,264 at 77 centres. The turnout increased to 45,050 at the same 77 centres the next day. On March 15, the number of centres increased to 85, while the number of beneficiaries dropped to 44,683. It dropped further to 42,534 beneficiaries at 89 centres the next day. On March 17, almost a 10% drop was recorded with 38,369 beneficiaries at 91 vaccination centres.

Civic officials are hopeful that the number of inoculations will gradually increase. “When we started the vaccination, we recorded only 50% turnout in the initial few days. But we gradually achieved almost 100% turnout in most centres. There is still scepticism among the public about the vaccines,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC.

Emphasising the need to increase awareness among the public through social media, pamphlets, among other mediums, doctors said misinformation spreading on ‘WhatsApp University’ often discourages people from getting the vaccine shots.

“Now, with Covid-19 scare, people want to know about the details of the vaccination like its efficiency rate, probable side effects among others. So, once the civic body can gain their confidence, the number will shoot up,” said Dr Deepak Baid, president of the Association of Medical Consultant (AMC).

A section also highlighted the need to bring vaccination to the doorstep for better accessibility. “There is a need to introduce mobile vaccination vans which will help reach every corner of the city. BMC had taken up the same policy when they started screening public in slums for Covid-19,” said Ravi Raja, leader of opposition in BMC.

A senior BMC officer blamed the Central government for tying their hands. “Though the delivery of health care largely rests with the states since health is a state subject, the central government is not giving us enough lee-way,” said the officer.

Another senior health official said the Centre needs to change its approach. “To start vaccination centres in private hospitals, we have to send a list for approval to the Centre which often takes days. For instance, on March 9, we sent the names of 30 private hospitals to be included in the inoculation programme. But we haven’t got the approval so far. In fact, in many cases, if we send them 50 names of hospitals for approval, they select them in phases. This delays the whole process”

In response, Rajesh Bhushan, Union health secretary said hospitals, both private and government, which are empanelled under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojna, Central Government Health Scheme or any State Health Insurance scheme are automatically added to the list of covid vaccination centres with no need to send the list to the Central government.

“However, states that don’t have empanelled hospitals in any of the above-mentioned categories need to get their hospitals approved by the Centre as they need to fulfil the guidelines meant for Covid-19 vaccination centres, including sufficient space, cold chain etc facility. Since states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra and Delhi do not have empanelled hospitals they sent us the list for approval, and we only require them to ensure the list of hospitals fulfil the criteria. In Maharashtra, 419 hospitals have been approved,” he said.

The sudden surge in the number of Covid-19 is also dissuading people from taking the jab since it entails standing for hours in over-crowded centres. “Now that it is confirmed that we are facing the second wave, senior citizens are being advised to avoid visiting overcrowded centres which can make them vulnerable to contracting the infection. This to some extent, affects the overall turnout,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician at Bombay Hospital, Marine Lines.

Vaccination numbers at glance

Since the beginning of the nationwide mass immunisation programme on January 16, 1,36,114 healthcare workers of the 2.5 lakh registered have been immunised.

On February 4, BMC initiated inoculation for frontline workers at their centres. Of the 2 lakh who have registered, 1,26,644 have taken the jab.

On March 1, the civic body started the third phase of the mass vaccination programme for senior citizens and those above 45 years with co-morbidities. BMC during their My Family, My Responsibility door-to-door campaign found that there are more than 30lakh senior citizens. Till March 17, 3,28,168 or 11% above 60 years have been vaccinated, and 45,395 citizens above 45 years with comorbidities have taken the shot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
In 2019 when the MVA government was formed, Sharad Pawar surprised everyone by picking Anil Deshmukh for the job of home minister, although the names of Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Dilip Walse Patil, all senior ministers, were doing the rounds. (HT File)
In 2019 when the MVA government was formed, Sharad Pawar surprised everyone by picking Anil Deshmukh for the job of home minister, although the names of Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Dilip Walse Patil, all senior ministers, were doing the rounds. (HT File)
mumbai news

Will Maharashtra home min Anil Deshmukh be the next head to roll after Param Bir Singh?

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:47 AM IST
Party insiders said the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leadership is mulling replacing Deshmukh, but it is unlikely to happen immediately
READ FULL STORY
Close
Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. (HT FILE)
Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

TRP case: Will probe for as long as needed, state tells Bombay HC

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:47 AM IST
After the state assured the court that the interim relief against coercive action to Goswami and other employees of ARG Outlier would continue for two weeks, the court posted the hearing for Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai-Pune Expressway. (HT FILE)
Mumbai-Pune Expressway. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Bombay HC asks CAG to File affidavit in Mumbai-Pune eway toll collection

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:40 AM IST
The court also directed the addition of the contractor as a party to the PIL and asked the state to file its reply within three weeks as well and posted the hearing to April 21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SBI was the lowest bidder, quoting to charge 1.60% as the cost per transaction, according to minutes of an executive meeting published on MMRDA website. (HT FILE)
SBI was the lowest bidder, quoting to charge 1.60% as the cost per transaction, according to minutes of an executive meeting published on MMRDA website. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai integrated ticketing system: MMRDA appoints SBI as banking partner

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:37 AM IST
RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said the aim is to start the services along with Metros. MMRDA is looking at operationalising Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) this year. The authority has begun pre-trials for the trains.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Bombay HC grants bail to driver of car used in 2018 Rajeshwar Udani murder

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Bail was granted on the grounds that the man, who was only a rickshaw driver, was asked to drive the car in which the murder took place by the other co-accused, and prima facie he did not seem to be involved in the conspiracy to kill Udani.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BMC medical staff collecting swab samples of hawkers at Prathan Samaj, Girgaum. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
BMC medical staff collecting swab samples of hawkers at Prathan Samaj, Girgaum. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

TTE onboard Lucknow-Mumbai train tests positive for Covid-19

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:33 AM IST
The train ticket examiner (TTE) onboard the outstation train Pushpak Express operating between Lucknow and Mumbai, has tested positive for Covid-19
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Bombay HC refuses to stay release of John Abraham starrer Mumbai Saga

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Ravi Mallesh Bohra, known in Mumbai’s underworld as DK Rao, and family members of late gangster Amar Naik had moved HC for staying release of the film, which is purportedly based on the lives of DK Rao, late Amar Naik and his brother Ashwin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Air India building at Nariman Point in Mumbai. (HT FILE)
Air India building at Nariman Point in Mumbai. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Air India pilots demand roll back of blanket ban on posting on social media

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Air India’s union of Airbus pilots — Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) — has appealed to its management to roll back their policy that does not allow any Air India employee, whether serving or retired, to post anything on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Wikipedia, WhatsApp or Twitter, blogs or video channels, be it during or after duty hours. ICPA has termed the policy to be entirely illegal and with no basis in law.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A BMC healthcare worker collects swab samples of Dharavi residents. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A BMC healthcare worker collects swab samples of Dharavi residents. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

At 2,877 cases, Mumbai sees highest daily spike

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:27 AM IST
With 2,877 cases in a single day, Mumbai on Thursday reported the highest single day spike in Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic outbreak in the city on March 11 last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dharavi now has a total of 4,382 Covid-19 cases, over 315 deaths, and 140 active Covid cases. (HT PHOTO)
Dharavi now has a total of 4,382 Covid-19 cases, over 315 deaths, and 140 active Covid cases. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Dharavi sees 30 cases, most since September

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Dharavi on Thursday recorded 30 fresh Covid-19 cases for the first time since September 11 last year when it reported 33 cases in a single day
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiosk at CSMT station.
Kiosk at CSMT station.
mumbai news

Mumbai: Get masks in exchange for plastic at CSMT, Dadar railway stations

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:23 AM IST
To increase the recycling of plastic waste materials on the suburban railway stations, the Central Railway (CR) has initiated the ‘Plastic Lao, Mask Pao’ campaign
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Representational picture. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Syllabus trouble for second-year direct entry engineering students

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Admissions to first-year professional courses were hit with constant delays this year and students are still bearing the brunt of it
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra, Mumbai record their sharpest spike in Covid-19 cases

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:20 AM IST
More than a year after Maharashtra reported its first Covid-19 infection on March 9, 2020, and Mumbai saw its first case two days later, India’s worst-hit state and city reported their sharpest one-day spikes of 25,833 and 2,877 infections, respectively, on Thursday, according to official data
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture. (HT PHOTO)
Representational picture. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Board to announce guidelines for SSC, HSC exams in two days

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Ahead of Class 10 and 12 state board exams that are scheduled to be held in April and May, the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release a set of detailed guidelines within two days on the conduct of exams amid the pandemic and the resultant lockdown
READ FULL STORY
Close
BMC medical staff collects swab samples at Prathan Samaj, Girgaum. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
BMC medical staff collects swab samples at Prathan Samaj, Girgaum. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Rigorous testing brings down positivity rate in Amravati and Yavatmal

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:14 AM IST
During the start of the second wave in February, Amravati and Yavatmal had turned into epicentres with the highest positivity rates
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP