Vasai station murder: Woman’s husband arrested in Bhiwandi
A 35-year-old man who allegedly killed his wife after pushing her in front of a running train at Vasai railway station has been arrested
A 35-year-old man who allegedly killed his wife after pushing her in front of a running train at Vasai railway station has been arrested.
According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Mehdi Hasan Ansari, a painter by profession, had married Noorunissa, 33, seven years ago and the couple had two children born out of wedlock.
Ansari, a resident of Bhiwandi, used to suspect his wife’s infidelity and would physically abuse her. Tired of the continuous fights, Noorunissa left her house on Sunday afternoon along with the children and reached Vasai station.
“Her former boyfriend’s brother stays in Vasai and she was contemplating to stay at his house temporarily till she decided what she was going to do next,” Bajirao Mahajan, assistant commissioner of police, GRP’s west region, said.
Ansari, however, called her and convinced her to meet him, Mahajan said. “She then asked him to come to Vasai station and by 4 pm Ansari reached platform number 5 and met his wife and children.”
Mahajan said they had found witnesses who had seen the couple arguing and even fighting with each other. “The man was trying to convince her to return home but she refused.”
Arshiddin Shaikh, senior police inspector of GRP crime branch, said that after midnight, the children and the woman fell asleep on a granite bench, while Ansari was seen pacing the platform. “At 4.09 am he saw Awadh Express approaching the station. He abruptly woke his wife up and asked her again if she was willing to return home. When she refused, the accused pushed her on the tracks in front of the express train.”
The woman was hit by the train and died on the spot. Meanwhile, Ansari grabbed her bag and woke the children up and fled to platform number 3 where he boarded a Churchgate-bound slow local.
The entire incident was captured by cameras. The Vasai GRP on Monday scanned the CCTV footage and based on the statement of the motorman of Awadh Express, registered a murder case.
Shaikh, who headed the investigation, said Ansari then got off at Dadar and caught a train to Kalyan from where he went to his residence.
On Tuesday morning, crime branch officers arrested him at his home in Bhiwandi and handed him over to the Vasai GRP.
CBI arrests 7 more suspects in Bogtui massacre in Bengal’s Birbhum
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested seven more suspects in connection with the March 21 massacre at Bogtui village in West Bengal's Birbhum district in which 10 people, most of them women and children, were killed. CBI officials said the arrested men were identified as Bikir Ali, Noor Ali, Sher Ali, Asif Sheikh, Joshif Hossain, Jamirul Sheikh and Khairul Sheikh.
HC issues notice in 2019 case against Pancholi
Mumbai The Bombay high court has issued a notice to the state while hearing the application of actor Aditya Pancholi who sought quashing of the FIR filed against him in 2019. Pancholi was booked on charges of rape and sexual abuse of a well-known actress and her sister during her initial years in the industry.
Hema Upadhyay-Harish Bhambhani murder case: Panch witness examined before trial court
The prosecution on Tuesday examined a panch witness on the seizure of the CCTV footage that captured artist Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Harish Bhambhani outside a housing society on Smashanbhumi Road at Dhanukarwadi before they were allegedly killed. Hema and Bhambhani were killed on December 11, 2015. According to the prosecution, the murders were the handywork of Hema's husband, Chintan Upadhyay, also an artist, who had hired the Rajbhars to get the two killed.
After two years, city reports two swine flu deaths
Mumbai The death committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday said that after two years, the city has recorded two swine flu deaths. According to the BMC monsoon report, while a 42-year-old male South Mumbai resident succumbed to the infection on July 11, a 44-year-old Andheri resident died on July 26. In August, the city reported 163 laboratory confirmed swine flu cases, said the BMC report.
Woman in Kharghar duped of ₹8.95 lakh for believing black magic would reunite her with her boyfriend
A 27-year-old computer engineer lost ₹8.95 lakh after believing the claims of 'magic power' of a man whose videos she saw on the internet. The complainant was in a relationship with one Abhishek, who resided in Nanded before they broke up last year. Abhishek had blocked her from all social media sites. One'Khan Saab', whom she claimed to be the one with'magic powers' first told the complainant that she had to pay ₹50,000 and also give a photograph of Abhishek to conduct the magic.
