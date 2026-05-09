MUMBAI: The plan to build a bridge connecting Bhayandar to Vasai is inching forward, a project that promises to slash the distance separating the two suburbs from 39km to just 5km, and travel time from 90 minutes to just 10 minutes. Vasai-Bhayandar bridge plan inches forward

Originally planned in 2000, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) last week submitted a proposal to the state urban development department. The proposal formally seeks approval for a much talked-about design change that would see a double-deck bridge across the Vasai creek. While the upper deck will serve as a road crossing, the lower carriage will be used for Metro Line 13.

The bridge, estimated to cost ₹2,500 crore, is expected to bring huge respite to the 1.8 million residents in the Vasai-Virar belt, by providing an alternative to the congested 39-km stretch currently in use.

Like many infrastructure projects of this scale, this one too has been hit by delays. The bridge had been cleared by the state government in 2013 and tenders were set to be floated, but 13 years later, the project is yet to get off the ground.

Narayan Mankar, former mayor of Vasai-Virar, and a member of MMRDA, said the project requires clearances from five government agencies. Three of them have given the go-ahead – the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA).

Since the project will require the acquisition of mangrove land and salt pan land, permission is yet to be secured from the state forest department and the salt commissioner, a central government authority, respectively. Last week’s meeting with MMRDA included the state revenue secretary, MMRDA commissioner, Konkan divisional commissioner, and Palghar district collector.

Before salt pan land can be acquired for the project, salt producers living on the land will have to be compensated. These ten families, or 119 individuals, had claimed rights over lands they had tended to for generations. In 2013, the families approached the Bombay High Court, which is yet to settle the matter of compensation.

Ajiv Patil, mayor of Vasai-Virar who was present at last week’s meeting, said construction of the bridge required the acquisition of a tract of mangrove land, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department. In lieu of this land, an equivalent parcel of 4.44 hectares has been proposed at Wadapokharan in Dahanu taluka.

“The proposed bridge will serve as a direct link between Mumbai and Vasai, as well as Gujarat, because the present NH-48 cannot handle the current traffic and is congested. Currently, there is no direct road link between Vasai and Bhayander; both towns are directly connected only by a railway line,” said Patil.

The proposed bridge will be built along the western side of the railway track. Starting at Uttan Road near Netaji Subhash Chandra ground at Murdha Gaon, the bridge will pass through salt pan land in Bhayander, link up with Panju island, march across the Vasai creek, land at Naigaon on the northern end of the creek, and end at Coutinho Road in Naigaon.

At present, locals take NH-48 to Kashimira and Mira-Bhayander via Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road, a 39-km stretch that takes 90 minutes. The proposed bridge will slash this distance to 5km and allow cars to cross the Vasai creek in just 10 minutes.

Local residents say the bridge is the need of the hour, given the increasing population pressure and real-estate development in Vasai-Virar. Dr Virshree Bhoir, a resident of Naigaon, said it would also greatly benefit Panju village, an island in the Vasai creek accessible only by boat.

“My nephew, whose family lives in Panju village, died after he was hit by a coconut while walking along the railway tracks towards Vasai, for work. If a bridge existed then, he would be alive today,” said Bhoir, adding that the bridge will save time, money and fuel for lakhs of people.

Nilesh Deshmukh, former corporator, said the bridge proposal has been pending for 25 years. “Several proposals have been prepared to make this project a reality. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait much longer,” he said.