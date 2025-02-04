Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vasai-Virar civic body demolishes 4 more illegal buildings in Agarwal Nagar

ByMegha Sood
Feb 04, 2025 08:24 AM IST

The buildings were constructed on partly private and partly public land reserved for public amenities, according to the civic body

MUMBAI: The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) on Monday demolished four more unauthorised buildings in Agarwal Nagar in Vasai East, bringing the total number of buildings razed since November to 16.

Vasai-Virar civic body demolishes 4 more illegal buildings in Agarwal Nagar
Vasai-Virar civic body demolishes 4 more illegal buildings in Agarwal Nagar

The buildings were constructed on partly private and partly public land reserved for public amenities, said Deepak Sawant, deputy municipal commissioner in charge of encroachment. The occupants of the unauthorised buildings are being evicted, including by force wherever necessary, he added.

According to the VVCMC, there are 41 unauthorised buildings in total in Agarwal Nagar, including the ones demolished. The civic body razed seven of them in November and five more in January.

Sawant said that the VVCMC had to delay the demolition of the remaining buildings until Monday after some of the residents opposed the eviction calls. He added that delays were also due to the time taken to dispose of the debris after the demolition.

“The municipality was criticised for the slow pace of action. Finally, the corporation started taking action in earnest on Monday. We brought more machinery and started demolishing two buildings at once. As a result, four buildings were demolished during the day,” he said.

On Monday, distraught residents of the four buildings were seen sitting in the open with their belongings, watching helplessly as their homes were reduced to rubble. Since the demolitions began in November, some of the residents had pitched tents and stayed in the area for a while before seeking shelter elsewhere. While some shifted to rented rooms, others moved in with acquaintances.

Savitri Shinde, 43, a resident of one of the buildings that was demolished on Monday, said, “The VVMC officers who permitted the construction of these buildings should also suffer and get arrested. Why are we the only ones suffering?”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On