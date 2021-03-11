Vaze under scanner in Mansukh Hiran death case: What led to the move
Sachin Vaze, the police officer under the scanner over the death of Mansukh Hiran, an auto parts dealer linked to the car found parked outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence, with 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening letter, was on Wednesday transferred out of the Mumbai crime branch. Here is all you need to know about the move:
• Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh announced the transfer while rejecting the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) demand for his suspension.
• Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar is believed to have intervened as chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was unwilling to take action against the 49-year-old officer who had once quit the service and joined the Shiv Sena.
• Pawar had a telephone conversation with Thackeray on Wednesday morning.
Also Read | Know Sachin Vaze, the police officer who was transferred
• Later, Deshmukh announced the transfer in the state legislative council.
• He promised an impartial inquiry and said whoever is guilty will face action.
• Vaze headed the crime intelligence unit of the crime branch of the Mumbai Police.
• Thackeray on Wednesday said the guilty will be punished but added that Vaze should not be targeted until his alleged involvement is established.
v Vaze had a two-hour meeting with commissioner Parambir Singh. Throughout the day, he also met other senior officers of the crime branch. Later in the evening, Vaze told the media that he spoke to senior officers about the allegations against him. “I will clarify my side of the story and release a statement on Thursday,” he said.
• Vaze also said he met the team investigating the murder of Hiran, who recorded his statement over eight hours on Monday.
• On Wednesday, the BJP created a ruckus in both houses of the state legislature, seeking the suspension of Vaze.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai-Nagpur high-speed corridor: NHSRCL starts aerial survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couple held guilty of minor’s sexual assault move Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra sees 15K new Covid cases in a day, after 162 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mansukh Hiran death: ATS recreates crime scene at Thane creek
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC raps agencies over progress in Dabholkar and Pansare murder cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Mumbai’s vaccination centres, long wait tires senior citizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 year of Covid: 6,099 civic staffers infected; 197 died in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: 2 years on, DGCA yet to decide on resuming Boeing 737 MAX ops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra CM announces a memorial at August Kranti Maidan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut, her team booked for copyright violation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conclude investigations in Pansare, Dabholkar murders: Bombay HC asks CBI, cops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medical admissions: Bombay HC upholds requirement of domicile
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani’s mobile, other articles still not produced before court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Activist moves HC supporting Mumbai Metro car shed at Kanjurmarg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: No ST candidate hired as asst professor since 2009 at IIT-B, states RTI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox