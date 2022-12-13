Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Veggie prices crash by 50% at APMC market

Veggie prices crash by 50% at APMC market

Published on Dec 13, 2022 09:36 PM IST

With increased supply from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of the state, the prices of vegetables at Vashi’s APMC market have gone down by 50%

Navi Mumbai, India - December 13, 2022: With the increase of vegetables entering the market from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and parts of Maharashtra, the wholesale prices drop by 50% at APMC Vegetable Market, Turbhe, in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)
ByRaina Assainar, Navi Mumbai

With increased supply from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of the state, the prices of vegetables at Vashi’s APMC market have gone down by 50%. Traders are forced to give away more vegetables to buyers so that there is no leftover stock which can go stale.

Among the vegetables that flood the wholesale market daily are cauliflower, cabbage, green peas, carrots and tomatoes. “In the last 15 days, the rates have dipped by 50% while the quantity has increased. These prices are expected to stay throughout the winter except the vegetables growing on the creepers which might get affected with a further dip in temperature,” Ramdas Palve, a vegetable trader, told HT on Tuesday.

However, there is not much change in retail prices.

“The retailers receive the same number of customers daily irrespective of the rates. But they have given some relief by slightly bringing down the prices,” Kailas Tajne, another trader, said.

Narendra Shelke from APMC market said, “Now the situation is such that we end up giving extra vegetables to the buyers as we do not want the excess stock to go stale and end up in trash cans.”

Till last month, around 300 tempos of vegetables were reaching the market every day. This number has now jumped to 500. “Around 30% of the vegetables remains unsold,” Palve said.

