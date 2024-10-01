THANE: Villagers from Savarde, on the border of Thane and Palghar districts, launched a protest on Monday at the Middle Vaitarna dam site to demand a proper bridge in the area and to demand justice for several villagers who fell victim to the strong current of the water discharged from the dam. Local MLA Sunil Bhusara announced plans for a temporary ₹50-lakh iron bridge, but it is currently awaiting approval from guardian minister Ravindra Chavan. Once approved, construction is expected to begin within a month. Villagers demand bridge after 8 deaths from Middle Vaitarna dam water release

Savarde and Dapora villages, located five kilometres downstream from the Middle Vaitarna Dam—the third-tallest dam in Maharashtra—have faced increasing danger since the dam’s construction in 2012. While the dam, which stores 455 million litres of water for Mumbai, was previously provided with advance notice of water releases, villagers said that the alerts had ceased for the past three years. The lack of communication and inadequate transportation facilities, including the washed-away previous bridge, have resulted in at least eight deaths.

On Monday at 9 am, villagers gathered near the dam gate and began their protest. About 100 villagers peacefully demanded the construction of a bridge, justice for those who lost their lives crossing the river, and accountability from the authorities who released dam water without prior notice. The release of the dam’s water is handled by the BMC’s engineering department.

“We demand a proper bridge connecting Savarde and Dapora villages,” said sarpanch Hanumant Padir. “The government should provide compensation to the families of those who died crossing the river due to the sudden release of water from the dam, and offer jobs in the BMC for at least one of the victims’ family members. Villagers should be safe while travelling on foot or by vehicle along the dam boundaries, and a siren or proper notification must be issued before water is released. Additionally, water facilities should be established in both Savarde and Dapora villages, as there are currently no water tanks or pipelines. Villagers have to travel two km daily to fetch water.”

A BMC officer, when questioned, said that the civic body could not stop the release of dam water. “However, we are examining our system to improve communication with villagers and help prevent risks to their lives,” he said.

When contacted, MLA Sunil Bhusara said that building a solid bridge would cost over ₹2 crore, which could not be sanctioned right away. “We will need to wait until December,” he said. “However, we can construct a temporary iron bridge from Savarde to Dapora, which can support vehicles and withstand heavy currents. We have prepared the budget file and submitted it to guardian minister Ravindra Chavhan for his approval.”

After HT reported the incident of Bhaskar Padir, a 30-year-old who tragically drowned while helping a neighbour, Bhau Pawar, move household belongings across the swollen river, MP Hemant Savra visited Padir’s family. He offered them an initial assistance of ₹50,000 and promised to find the villagers a solution for a safe river crossing.

Why are the villagers demanding a bridge?

Transportation in Savarde village poses a significant challenge, with only two share taxis available to the Shahapur bus stop for ₹200. From there, an additional ₹45 is needed to reach Kalyan, making travel expensive for labourers who earn ₹500 a day. To save costs, villagers often use a dilapidated bridge to cross the river to Dapora and thence to their destination. This route is four times shorter than the 20-km road route and, at ₹50, costs much less.

A temporary iron bridge, installed three years ago after intervention by Aaditya Thackeray, is now in poor condition. Villagers are concerned about the river swelling dangerously when the dam gates open without warning. “When the dam gates open, the river’s flow is so powerful that people are swept away,” explained Hanumant Padir. “The bridge was also washed away by this current.”