Villagers launch movement against Third Mumbai

NAVI MUMBAI: Opposing the state government’s plan to develop Karnala-Sai-Chirner (KSC) New Town (Third Mumbai), encompassing areas of Uran, Panvel and Pen, villagers of the region have formed a committee and initiated an awareness campaign to be conducted in all the 124 villages. There are plans to launch an agitation opposing the plan, alleging that Third Mumbai is being developed for the benefit of top developers at the cost of the villagers. Navi Mumbai, India - Jan. 21, 2025:Third Mumbai villagers launch opposition, awareness campaigns begin in villages in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

PAP leaders, who held a meeting in December under the aegis of ‘MMRDA Virodhi Shetkari Samiti Raigad’ to plan their course of action, have now formed MMRDA KSC Navnagar Virodhi Shetkari Samiti Raigad. On Saturday, it launched a ‘farmers’ movement’ after paying tributes to the martyrs of the Chirner Jungle Satyagraha that opposed land acquisition for Navi Mumbai.

“The government has decided to set up KSC Navnagar ignoring farmers’ opposition. We are being rendered landless through CIDCO, NAINA and Navi Mumbai airport projects. Our houses are being declared illegal and demolished,” said Rupesh Patil, general secretary of the committee. “We have begun a village awareness campaign which is being welcomed by the farmers.”

Sudhakar Patil, president of the committee, said awareness meetings have been conducted in 36 villages of Uran and Panvel. “Our campaign in the remaining villages will be completed in a month. We will then hold a meeting of farmers and activists to finalise the direction of our movement,” he said.

When contacted, MMRDA chairman Sanjay Mukherjee, who is at Davos, stated that the outlook for the plan was positive and inclusive with the objective of eco-friendly development and improved connectivity in the region.

The KSC New Town will be developed in alignment with CIDCO’s established land acquisition model. An MMRDA official said the detailed planning process will consider the needs of Gaothans and surrounding areas. “The project will serve as a model for sustainable urban development, balancing growth with the preservation of local identities,” he added.