Vivek Phansalkar appointed as next Mumbai police commissioner
Amid the political turmoil in the state, Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government on Wednesday appointed Vivek Phansalkar as the next Mumbai police commissioner. He will take charge on Thursday as the current city police chief, Sanjay Pandey, is retiring that day.
The state home department issued an order in the evening, declaring the name of Phansalkar, a 1989-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.
By the same order, the government has given additional charge of Phansalkar’s current position - managing director of the Maharashtra Police Housing and Welfare Corporation - to Archan Tyagi, the joint managing director of the corporation.
Sources in the home department said the police establishment board met on Tuesday and recommended three names for appointment to the post of city police commissioner.
Apart from Phansalkar, the other two names were Sandeep Bishnoi, a 1989-batch IPS officer who is presently the director general of Legal and Technical, and Jaijeet Singh, who is due for promotion to the post of director general and is currently posted as the Thane commissioner of police. Singh, a 1990-batch IPS officer, has already worked as chief of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and as additional director general of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).
Previous postings
Before working with the Police Housing and Welfare Corporation, Phansalkar was the ATS chief when he played an important role in blocking several websites linked to Islamic State (IS).
His team counselled several youths who were radicalised by the banned terrorist group to leave the country to join IS. Under his supervision, the ATS had arrested Rizwan Ahmed and Mohsin Ibrahim Sayyed who had radicalised several youths in Malad’s Malwani and were recently convicted and sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment.
While working as Thane police commissioner, Phansalkar had given special attention to the traffic problems in Thane, Kalyan, and along the Mumbai-Nashik highway and had recommended several new roads.
“He had started rewarding officers whose investigation led to convictions, which also encouraged police officers to learn proper documentation of cases. He had also conducted special drives to trace accused persons who had jumped parole and more than 15 such accused were caught,” a police officer, who worked with Phansalkar in Thane, said.
Phansalkar, who started his career as additional superintendent of police, Akola, has also worked as additional director of the ACB and has handled several sensitive cases like the multi-crore irrigation scam case.
In Mumbai, Phansalkar has worked as the joint commissioner of police, traffic, as well as joint commissioner of police, administration, and is known to have good knowledge about the traffic situation.
Prayagraj lad helping poor kids carve bright future through his edtech startup
An Edtech startup set up by a former student of United College of Engineering and Research, Naini has adopted around 800 students of Sonbhadra and Prayagraj districts to help them carve a bright future for themselves. Our startup has recently adopted 800 students from Banwasi Seva Ashram in Sonbhadra and from slums of Prayagraj, to serve them with complete tech resources, totally free of cost, the founder of the firm, Pandeyush Kumar Pandey added.
AIMPLB, clerics condemn Udaipur tailor’s murder
LUCKNOW: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, clerics and priests have condemned the Udaipur tailor's murder, calling it an act of terrorism. To recall, a tailor in Udaipur was beheaded by two men in his shop on Tuesday. The deceased had reportedly shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, a few days ago. Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad said the culprits should be given the strictest punishment.
Prayagraj: Historical Azad park to soon have toy train, deer park
Historical Chandra Shekhar Azad Park of Sangam city is set for a mega revamp and beautification. The artificial lake, developed in 2016 would be beautified again. A small deer park would also be developed inside the park for the amusement of kids. Direction was also given regarding operating golf carts for the elderly, disabled and people with other medical conditions and those who are unable to walk in the park.
RLD to launch membership campaign
Agra State president of Rashtriya Lok Dal Ramashish Rai informed on Wednesday that the party was launching a membership campaign to add lakhs of members to the party organization by December 23, the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. Rai was interacting with the media along with the party's state spokesperson, Kaptan Singh Chahar. The promise of 2 crores jobs to youths was also not fulfilled, he alleged.
Prayagraj: STF nabs three with marijuana worth ₹2.25 crore in Koraon
In a major breakthrough, Prayagraj unit of the Special Task Force busted a gang of marijuana (ganja) smugglers and arrested three of its members with marijuana worth ₹2.25 crore. The marijuana was being brought in a truck from Andhra Pradesh and was to be supplied in Prayagraj, Mirzapur and districts of Madhya Pradesh, STF officials said. Two fake tax invoice bills, ATM card, aadhar cards and some cash were recovered from their possession.
