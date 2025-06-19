MUMBAI: The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) identified at least 130 dangerously dilapidated buildings over the past fortnight and issued eviction notices to occupants. It has also written to the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate, seeking police support for getting the buildings vacated as many occupants are hesitant to leave their houses. VVCMC issues eviction notices to occupants of 130 dangerously dilapidated bldgs

The 130 dangerously dilapidated buildings are among 783 buildings within municipal limits which the VVCMC has categorised as dilapidated in a bid to prevent accidents during the monsoon. The survey was conducted following directions from the municipal commissioner, Anil Kumar Pawar.

“While 783 buildings have been identified as dilapidated, reports of another 220 buildings are awaited,” said Deepak Sawant, deputy municipal commissioner. “Most of the dangerously dilapidated buildings which need to be vacated are located in E and G divisions under VVCMC.”

VVCMC officials clarified the 130 buildings would be demolished immediately after they are vacated to prevent any untoward incident.

“This step is being considered extremely necessary to ensure that there is no loss of life during the monsoon,” said an official.

The VVCMC commissioner said the move would not only secure the present, but also help in protecting the city from disaster in future. He urged citizens to cooperate with the administration and vacate the dangerous buildings soon, giving priority to the safety of their families.

But residents of the dilapidated buildings said they would not be able to vacate the premises at short notice.

“The monsoon is already here and now it is difficult to relocate,” said 32-year-old Sarita Yadav, a resident of one of the 130 dangerously dilapidated buildings. “The VVCMC has not even made any transit arrangements for us.”

Murli Paswan, 40, who owns a flat and a shop in one of the buildings said he had nowhere to go. “This survey should have been done much before the rainy season. The notices were issued days ago, which is unfair to us,” he said.