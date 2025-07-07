Walking Plaza Project in Colaba nearing halfway mark

MUMBAI: Colaba is poised to gain a new tourist-friendly attraction as work on the highly anticipated walking plaza by BMC neared 40% completion on Sunday. Located along Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, between Deepak Jog Chowk (Mantralaya) and Bhai Bhandarkar Chowk (Badhwar Park), the 210-metre stretch aims to enhance walkability and promote a greener, more pedestrian-centric environment in the heart of South Mumbai. An artist’s impression

Under the vision of BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar, the project intends to transform Colaba into a more pedestrian-friendly space. “With wider footpaths, dedicated green corridors, improved lighting, and organised pedestrian zones, this project will greatly enhance the walking experience for residents, students, and visitors,” said Narwekar. “We are actively working on this transformation and are committed to ensuring steady progress and long-term benefits for the community.”

The walking plaza will feature stamped concrete footpaths and vibrant 3D street art. To enhance the area’s visual charm, the stretch will be lined with Ashoka trees and ornamental plants. It will also have a multi-utility corridor dedicated to landscaping and community use. As part of this beautification plan, the boundary wall of Badhwar Park will be refurbished. Directional sign boards will be installed to guide pedestrians.

Some of the landmarks along the stretch include Mantraaya, New Administrative Building, Sachivalay Gymkhana, Yashwantrao Chavhan Centre, Machhimar Nagar Jetty, and President Hotel.

It was spearheaded by former BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar, and designed as an immersive public space. With an estimated cost of ₹5 crore, the initiative is being jointly funded by the tourism department and the District Planning and Development Committee(DPDC) and is being implemented by the civic body. Jaydeep More, assistant commissioner (in charge) of A ward said, “The work is ongoing. Due to rains, it has stopped for some time but 40% of the work is completed.”

Once the first phase of the Walking Plaza is completed, the BMC plans to replicate similar pedestrian-friendly initiatives across other parts of Colaba. “Prioritizing accessibility and smart urban planning, I will continue to drive meaningful changes that enhance the way we experience our city,” Narwekar added.