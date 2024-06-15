Wall collapse in Antop Hill kills two

Two women killed as wall collapses in Antop Hill slum, Mumbai. Deceased identified as Shobadevi Mourya and Zakirunissa Shaikh. BMC demolishing dangerous part of structure.
Mumbai: Two women were killed after a portion of the wall of a ground plus three-storey slum structure in tiny bylanes of Antop Hill, Wadala, collapsed at around 9:20pm on Friday. The two deceased, Shobadevi Mourya, 45, and Zakirunissa Shaikh, 50, were taken to Sion Hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.
The house was located in Panja Galli in Vijay Nagar, Antop Hill, the only access to which are lanes of extremely narrow width, with barely space for two people to pass through. One side of the wall of the second and third floors collapsed, with a portion left hanging precariously. After the collapse and removal of the bodies, the BMC was at the spot demolishing the dangerous part of the hutment.
