Was born in Lalbaug, says Torres accused actor in bail plea

Mumbai: Actor Amren Garuh Ataian, arrested in connection with the multi-crore Torres jewellery scam, has said that he was born in Mumbai’s Lalbaug on October 9, 1976, and contrary to claims by Bhoiwada police, his birth certificate recording the same was not forged. Amren Garuh Ataian

The observations were made in Atian’s anticipatory bail plea filed before the sessions court on Tuesday. The plea pertains to the case registered by Bhoiwada police, accusing him of forging an Indian birth certificate to obtain Indian citizenship and passport. According to the police, the case was registered after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) denied issuing any birth certificate to him.

“The applicant states that Luda Ataian, mother of the applicant, was a citizen of Soviet Union and was a doctor by profession and was officially called in India for the treatment of patients in the year 1972. Since then, the mother of the applicant resided in India,” said the anticipatory bail plea filed through advocate Vivek Tiwari and advocate Trupen Rathod.

The first information report registered by Bhoiwada police showed that they had visited his earlier address in Lalbaug, and the chairman/ president of the society had admitted that his family resided there and he was born there, Atian noted in the bail plea. He said he did not suspect that his birth certificate was forged as he had applied for it online, through an agent.

Atian, who appeared in minor roles in several films and web series, was arrested by the economic offences wing (EOW) of Mumbai police on January 28, for allegedly helping some Ukrainian nationals set up Platinum Hern Pvt Ltd, Torres’ parent firm, and open jewellery stores across the Mumbai metropolitan region. He is currently under judicial custody at the Arthur Road jail.

The scam surfaced on January 6, when scores of investors gathered outside Torres’ stores after the company defaulted on payment of returns on their investments. The jewellery store had lured them with promises of unbelievable weekly returns on purchase of gold, jewellery and moissanite stones, the investors alleged.