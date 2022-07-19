Watch | Girl meets Shinde, asks him to take her to Guwahati 'to become CM'. His reply

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde is asked by a little girl if she too can become a CM by helping flood-affected people of Assam. The video was filmed during an interaction at his bungalow, Nandanvan, in Mumbai.

Annada Damre, the girl in the video shared by news agency ANI, asked Shinde in Marathi: "When there was a flood in Assam, you waded through waters to help people. Can I become the chief minister by helping flood-affected people?"

She also requested him to take her to Guwahati during Diwali, to which Shinde replied, "Sure, we will go" and then asked if she wanted to visit the Kamakhaya Temple in Guwahati.

Annada said yes.

In the video, everyone in the room starts laughing at the exchange between the CM and the girl, after which Shinde turned to his aides in the room and said, "This girl is very smart."

"You can definitely become chief minister. We will pass a resolution on this."

Eknath Shinde became the chief minister of Maharashtra last month after toppling the Uddhav Thackeray government. The revolt, with dozens of Shiv Sena MPs joining him in Guwahati, finally set in motion a chain of events that culminated with Thackeray stepping down from the top post, on June 29.

Eknath Shinde took over as CM on June 30, with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy. The development came as a surprise, as former chief minister Fadnavis – not Shinde – was expected to take the chair to succeed Thackeray.

