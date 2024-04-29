KOLHAPUR: He has entered politics at the age of 76 as a Congress candidate in the Lok Sabha elections and has changed the political equations of Kolhapur constituency. A descendent of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji, he is against the communal divide being effected in society and is seeking a change through the democratic process of elections. Hindustan Times interviewed Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj at his palace in Kolhapur, where he opened up about his decision to contest polls, his concerns about absolute power going to one person through a constitutional amendment and his preparedness to serve the people. Excerpts from the interview: ‘We need to stop absolute power being vested in one person’

What made you think of contesting the Lok Sabha elections?

The situation in the country is not conducive to natural growth and happiness. There are a lot of problems in society which needed to be rectified. This is how the issue of contesting elections came up. There is also a concern that the Constitution will be amended (if the BJP comes to power for a third term) and one person will get all the power. We want to stop it.

We heard that a few senior Congress-NCP leaders had to convince you to contest?

The MVA leaders wanted me to contest. They did try to convince me. Although I was already in the frame of mind; I knew that I might have to enter the electoral fray if it became necessary.

Who do you think is responsible for what is happening in the country?

The present government. They should have created a situation where people can live together in peace and harmony, which is not seen in the present scenario.

Do you think the ecosystem created by the RSS is responsible for this?

I have not gone into it so I won’t be able to comment.

Why is a communal divide dangerous for the country?

Communal polarisation keeps people apart, which is not natural. All human beings must be treated equally, which is also part of my legacy. Right from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, who is my great-grandfather and a great reformer, all have always tried to keep society united for the common good.

How can a change be brought about in the country?

We are living in a democratic set-up which was given to us by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar around 75 years ago through the Constitution. It gives us several rights and liberties, and one of them is the right to vote. The change in the country can be wrought only through the electoral process and that’s why I am in the fray.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said in a Kolhapur rally that the BJP respects the royal family but will vote for Modi. How do you respond to this?

It is best not to respond.

Your opponents claim that you may not be able to give the time required of a Member of Parliament.

Some of them may have this feeling but the people think differently.

They also say that it will be difficult for the common people to reach out to you, as an MP’s is a 24×7 job?

I have decided to contest only after deliberating on all these aspects. I have already decided to expand my public outreach by setting up several centres at different locations where people who stay far away can contact me. Of course I will be available to them.

Do you have to convince people to vote for you?

Ans: It is a process that everyone has to follow. But they are already convinced, and this is the reason I decided to contest. I made my decision only after the demand from the people, especially farmers.

Are you campaigning aggressively?

I start my day early in the morning and continue till late night. Yesterday I reached home at midnight. No, I don’t have to campaign aggressively.

Who do you want to see as a prime minister if at all change happens?

It will all depend on the post-poll scenario. If the INDIA alliance gets a majority, it is for them to decide who they want to elect as their leader. I believe consensus is very important.

Your son Sambhajiraje was also interested in contesting?

Yes, he is interested in politics but this time I am in the poll fray.

When Manoj Jarange-Patil was agitating for Maratha reservation, you also went to meet him.

I met him two years ago for the first time. I had suggested that he meet PM Narendra Modi as he could have given reservation to the Maratha community.

Jarange-Patil claims that Marathas are Kunbis.

It is true. When a farmer takes up weapons for a war, he is Maratha and when he comes home and starts farming, he becomes Kunbi.

How involved are you in social work?

I run several educational institutions from Kolhapur to Pune. A few of them are being run from these premises, among them a nursery and kindergarten, two primary and secondary schools affiliated to SSC and CBSE boards and a junior college. I am also involved in other social activities.

What are your hobbies?

I don’t have much time for hobbies at the moment.

Do you read books? Who is your favourite author?

I do read books on and off. I like to read history, biographies, autobiographies and novels. Among Indian writers, one of my favourites is Manohar Malgaonkar. I have read all his works. I have very few favourite non-Indian authors but if I had to name one, it would be Thomas Hardy.