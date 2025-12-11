Weekend events you can’t miss in Mumbai (Dec 12-14)

Messi G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 (Football match) Lionel Messi, the man with a record for hitting the most goals in a year, 91 in 2012, and who led the Argentinian team to the 2022 World Cup with 21 goals plays in Mumbai.

Lionel Messi, the man with a record for hitting the most goals in a year, 91 in 2012, and who led the Argentinian team to the 2022 World Cup with 21 goals plays in Mumbai. See him in action at a celebrity 7 v/s 7 game. There’ll also be a music concert celebrating him.

When: December 14 (Sunday); 5pm

Where: Wankhede Stadium

Entry: ₹7,670 onwards. Book on district.in

Aarey Music Festival (Multi-arts festival)

Tribal art, music, food, workshops and board games take centre stage at this festival, organised by the community of Aarey. It’s a gathering of the people, arts and culture rooted in the forest, and an opportunity for visitors to see and experience the area, outside of controversial headlines. There will be origami and Warli art workshops, classical and folk dances and more.

When: December 12-14 (Friday- Sunday); 8 am onwards

Where: Unit No.5, Amphitheatre, Aarey Forest

Entry: Pay as you wish. Register on aarey.org/music

Tabela to table (Heritage walk)

It’s the best time to walk around the city and explore its forgotten stories. The Tabela to Table walk by journalist Priyanko Sarkar explores the city’s relationship with milk, its history and why Charni Road is named so. Take in the bylanes of Girgaum, one of the first settlements outside of the old fort area.

When: December 12 -14 (Friday-Sunday); 9am

Where: Starts at Gaiwadi, Girgaum

Entry: ₹1,200. Book on urbanaut.app

ALT EFF (Film festival)

It’s a weekend dedicated to films based on the environment, from around the world. The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing is made by a Palestinian filmmaker who unearths a rare Scottish film archive of his country’s wild flowers and decides to reclaim the footage. The Ice Builders is a moving portrayal of the people of the Zanskar Valley in Ladakh, and their efforts to save icebergs from melting. There are movies by French, Japanese, Spanish, Indian and other filmmakers too.

When: December 13 and 14 (Saturday and Sunday); 9am onwards

Where: Aram Nagar, Versova

Entry: ₹750 onwards. Book on urbanaut.app

Symbols of Ancient Egypt: Encountering Life’s Mysteries (Lecture-workshop)

Explore the symbols of Egypt and their meanings at this event hosted by volunteer-run New Acropolis Mumbai, a school of philosophy. From the great pyramids to the scarab beetle, each holds symbolic and philosophical meaning and have life lessons to offer the world of today.

When: December 13 (Saturday); 6pm

Where: New Acropolis Cultural Organization, Ballard Estate

Entry: ₹200, Book on allevents.in

Kaytranada Live in Mumbai (Music concert)

Grammy winning electronic music icon Kaytranada, the creator of viral albums Bubba and 99.9% blends R&B, hip-hop and house music in his first India show. The Haitian-Canadian DJ, producer, singer, and songwriter is known for high-energy gigs with very unique soundscapes.

When: December 14 (Sunday); 5pm

Where: Dome SVP Stadium, Worli

Entry: ₹4,500 onwards. Book on district.in

Seen Unseen: (Art exhibition)

Artist Zainab Tambawalla, the woman behind the Urban Sketchers Mumbai chapter, will show her watercolours. She is drawn to documenting stories, spaces, environments and anything that catches her eye, making for an interesting show that reveals interesting scenes and spaces from the everyday life of Mumbai.

When: December 12 -14 (Friday-Sunday); 11am to 7pm

Where: 47-A, Khotachi Wadi, Girgaum

Entry: Free

The Conscious Collective (Design fest)

In its third year, the three-day fest will host crafts, weaving and sustainable design workshops and talks, and will feature art installations made of recyclable material. It will also have an immersive video work on the marine biodiversity of Maharashtra and the mangrove ecosystem alongside movie screenings and more. The aim of the fest is to discuss and promote sustainable design practices.

When: December 12 -14 (Friday-Sunday); 10.30am to 10pm

Where:Godrej Enterprises campus, Vikhroli

Entry: Free. Register on designlab.godrejenterprises.com