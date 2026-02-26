Weekend events you can’t miss in Mumbai (Feb 27-March 1)

Sir JJ School of Art annual exhibition (art show) Every year, students from the renowned art college exhibit some of the best works they have created in one academic year. (Instagram)

Friday; 11am to 6.30pm

Sir JJ School of Art, DN Road, Fort

Every year, students from the renowned art college exhibit some of the best works they have created in one academic year. Head to the beautiful, green campus and inside its colonial-architecture buildings, to see what may one day be classified as “early works” from tomorrow’s master artists. On view are paintings, sculptures, ceramics, textiles, metal works and short films.

Entry is free

Gratuitous & Contagious (walk)

Saturday; 7.30am

Meeting point in Fort. The location will be shared on registration

The Bombay Local History Society hosts a walk that examines how health, disease and healing shaped everyday life in old Bombay. Radiologist Nirali Patel will walk you through some old dispensaries and forgotten hospitals, and tell you stories of strange miracle-promising remedies, epidemics, and pioneers of medicine in the city. Sign up to view the city in a different light.

Free. Register on the @local_bombay Instagram handle

Lokadhun Cafe: Folk Melodies of Bharat (Music performance)

Sunday; 7pm

The Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), BKC

We have many rich folk music traditions across the country, but they are seldom performed in bigger cities. That makes this a special one. Lokdhun Cafe is a curated musical evening, conceived by playback singer and ethnomusicologist Suprriya Joshi, and dedicated to preserving our folk heritage. In her performances, she presents Himalayan ballads, Punjabi music, Tamil songs and more. If you want to add more sounds to your music library, this one’s for you.

₹700 onwards on nmacc.com

Under Current: A Party at Sea (A dance party)

Saturday; 7.30pm

M2M Ferries, Princess Dock, Mumbai Port Trust, Mazgaon

This is the best time to set sail in the Mumbai harbour and enjoy gentle breezes and sprawling city views from the Arabian Sea. It’s even better if you get to party onboard. Expect a high-energy party set, soundtracked by OG Shez, GNDHI and Nake & Rabab, plus food, drinks and an ocean vibe.

₹2,499 onwards on district.in

Baaghi Albele (Play)

Friday; 7.30pm

Prithvi Theatre, Juhu

The Company Theatre’s Punjabi and Hindi play Baaghi Albele is a satirical, dystopian comedy adapted from Ernst Lubitsch’s 1942 classic film, To Be or Not to Be. It’s set in Ludhiana, Punjab, where an oppressive government has decreed the eradication of the arts, even prosecuting the artists. It centres on Johnny and Minnie Makhija, a famous actor couple from a local theatre company, whose lives are disturbed when Sukhwinder Singh, a soldier from an underground rebel group, seeks refuge with them. See how the group uses their acting skills to rescue the soldiers from the oppressors.

₹770 onwards on prithvitheatre.org