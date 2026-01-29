Weekend events you can’t miss in Mumbai (Jan 30, 31, Feb 1)

Mumbai Queer Pride March Dress up, show up and speak up for equal rights, love and friendship at the Mumbai Queer Pride March. (HT file photo)

What: Dress up, show up and speak up for equal rights, love and friendship at this event. The annual pride march in Mumbai is a gathering of people from all walks of life to demonstrate pride in diverse genders and sexual identities. The march creates a safe, inclusive public space where queer individuals and allies come together to express solidarity and raise awareness of LGBTQIA+ issues.

When: Saturday; 3 pm onwards

Where: August Kranti Maidan, Tardeo

Entry: Free. For more information, log on to mumbaiqueerpride.org

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

What: Mumbai’s biggest cultural festival, the 26th edition of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival this year, will host 400-plus different programmes over nine days, across visual art, crafts, textile, heritage, music, books, food and more. And it’s all free. On Saturday, we recommend you sign up for Mumbai in Fact & Fiction, a heritage walk led by Alisha Sadikot, which explores the city’s history with literary excerpts. The Aqua Line digital art exhibition showcases pictures that explores the city’s relationship with water, including the piyaus and fountains. Wine expert Sonal Holland will host a Mind Your Wine Manners! workshop, teaching wine appreciation and etiquette. On Sunday, book slots for a blind cheese tasting and appreciation session. Then go for a city-focussed conversation titled The Jewish contribution to Mumbai’s Hindi film industry. Author Kenneth Robbins, actor and scriptwriter Haider Ali, and scholar Sifra Lentin will talk about the lasting impact of Jewish people on Mumbai’s film industry.

When:Saturday and Sunday: 10am onwards

Where: Across venues in Kala Ghoda, Fort and Churchgate

Entry: Free. For full schedule and registrations, log on to kalaghodaassociation.com

NCPA at the Park: Cooperage Bandstand Garden (Comedy and music)

What: In an effort to bring arts to open places, NCPA in association with the BMC will host two fun programmes. Let’s Laugh blends Hindi poetry, spoken word, and stand-up comedy to tell everyday stories of common people. It will be followed by Sing & Tonic, a high-energy, five-piece band that will perform a mix of contemporary pop hits and classic favourites from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. Audiences get to sing along and enjoy all the fun of the group chorus.

When:Sunday; 6 pm

Where: Copperage Bandstand Garden, Fort

Entry: Free. Register on BookMyShow

Sukoon Mehfil (Music)

What: It sounds like a perfect, slow evening. Musician Utkarsh Sharma will present popular ghazals and poetry of Jagjit Singh, Kishore Kumar, and Gulzar on the tunes of soulful sarod, sarangi, tabla, and harmonium. From Hotton Se Chu Lo Tum, to Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, these melodies are likely to soothe your nerves.

When:Sunday; 7pm

Where: Royal Opera House, Charni Road

Entry: ₹2,499 onwards on royaloperahouse.in

Viloo Poonawalla Indian Derby

What: A showcase of some of India’s finest thoroughbred horses, who race in a heart-stopping game. Go for the horses of course, but also for the betting (and for the complicated but fair way that winnings are paid out) and for the music, food and socialites in their fancy derby hats. Once the race course gets redeveloped, the derby will never look the same.

When:Sunday; 2pm onwards

Where: Mahalaxmi Race Course

Entry: ₹1,000 on district.in