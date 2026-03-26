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    Weekend events you can’t miss in Mumbai (March 27-29)

    Def Leppard is one of the UK’s most celebrated rock bands, delivering solid performances for over four decades and will be performing at the Jio World Garden

    Published on: Mar 26, 2026 8:56 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Def Leppard (Music concert)

    Def Leppard (Music concert) is one of the most anticipated music performances of the year in Jio World Garden. (Jio World Garden website)
    Def Leppard (Music concert) is one of the most anticipated music performances of the year in Jio World Garden. (Jio World Garden website)

    Friday; 5pm

    Jio World Garden, Bandra Kurla Complex

    It’s one of the most anticipated music performances of the year. Def Leppard is one of the UK’s most celebrated rock bands, delivering solid performances for over four decades. Audiences around the world love them for hits such as Pour Some Sugar On Me, Gods of War, Let’s Get Rocked, and When Love and Hate Collide. Now, that must be something.

    Entry 5,000 onwards on BookMyShow

    Juhu Heritage Walk

    Sunday; 7.45am

    Meeting Point: Chandan Theatre, Juhu

    The very posh Juhu, also called the Beverley Hills of Bollywood was once a fishing village and a hub of salt trade. Hear all about its history and evolution on this walk led by historian and author Sandeep Dahisarkar.

    Fee 500. Call 8108534665 to register

    Alice in Wonderland: A Philosophical Exploration (Book discussion)

    Saturday; 11am to 6pm

    New Acropolis Cultural Organization, Ballard Estate

    Lewis Carrol wrote Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland in 1865, but the children’s novel is still being unboxed in different ways today. There’s philosophy, anarchy and politics behind that seemingly silly tale. This discussion explores the blurry line between truth and illusion, the challenge of discovering our true selves and why stepping beyond our comfort zone might be the only way to grow. Fall down into this rabbit hole.

    Entry 200. Register via acropolis.org.in

    Tehreek and Ek Anant (Dance performance)

    Sunday; 7pm

    The Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural centre (NMACC), Bandra Kurla Complex

    Kathak dancer Pooja Pant and her company present a blend of classic compositions and contemporary choreography to retell epic stories. Tehreek and Ek Anant turn to the Ramayan, unfolding as an ensemble piece that revisits the teachings of the epic tale and its many layered characters.

    Entry 750 on nmacc.com

    Metamorphosis: Art, Artists & Traditions – Community, Creativity, Continuity (Art exhibition)

    Friday, Saturday and Sunday; 10.30am to 6pm

    Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), Fort

    The exhibition celebrates traditional Indian arts and crafts that have been practised in India over the centuries. On display are Cham masks, Nakshi Kantha embroidery, Telia Rumal, Gond paintings, appliqué works and more. Created by master artists, these convert the museum into a colourful, happy space, and will renew your love for the handmade.

    Museum entry is 200

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    News/Cities/Mumbai News/Weekend Events You Can’t Miss In Mumbai (March 27-29)
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