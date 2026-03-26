Weekend events you can’t miss in Mumbai (March 27-29)

Def Leppard (Music concert) Def Leppard (Music concert) is one of the most anticipated music performances of the year in Jio World Garden. (Jio World Garden website)

Friday; 5pm

Jio World Garden, Bandra Kurla Complex

It’s one of the most anticipated music performances of the year. Def Leppard is one of the UK’s most celebrated rock bands, delivering solid performances for over four decades. Audiences around the world love them for hits such as Pour Some Sugar On Me, Gods of War, Let’s Get Rocked, and When Love and Hate Collide. Now, that must be something.

Entry ₹5,000 onwards on BookMyShow

Juhu Heritage Walk

Sunday; 7.45am

Meeting Point: Chandan Theatre, Juhu

The very posh Juhu, also called the Beverley Hills of Bollywood was once a fishing village and a hub of salt trade. Hear all about its history and evolution on this walk led by historian and author Sandeep Dahisarkar.

Fee ₹500. Call 8108534665 to register

Alice in Wonderland: A Philosophical Exploration (Book discussion)

Saturday; 11am to 6pm

New Acropolis Cultural Organization, Ballard Estate

Lewis Carrol wrote Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland in 1865, but the children’s novel is still being unboxed in different ways today. There’s philosophy, anarchy and politics behind that seemingly silly tale. This discussion explores the blurry line between truth and illusion, the challenge of discovering our true selves and why stepping beyond our comfort zone might be the only way to grow. Fall down into this rabbit hole.

Entry ₹200. Register via acropolis.org.in

Tehreek and Ek Anant (Dance performance)

Sunday; 7pm

The Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural centre (NMACC), Bandra Kurla Complex

Kathak dancer Pooja Pant and her company present a blend of classic compositions and contemporary choreography to retell epic stories. Tehreek and Ek Anant turn to the Ramayan, unfolding as an ensemble piece that revisits the teachings of the epic tale and its many layered characters.

Entry ₹750 on nmacc.com

Metamorphosis: Art, Artists & Traditions – Community, Creativity, Continuity (Art exhibition)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday; 10.30am to 6pm

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), Fort

The exhibition celebrates traditional Indian arts and crafts that have been practised in India over the centuries. On display are Cham masks, Nakshi Kantha embroidery, Telia Rumal, Gond paintings, appliqué works and more. Created by master artists, these convert the museum into a colourful, happy space, and will renew your love for the handmade.

Museum entry is ₹200