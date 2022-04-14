We’re prepared..: Maharashtra govt on Raj Thackeray’s ultimatum on loudspeakers
Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil slammed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray's May 3 ultimatum to shut down loudspeakers in mosques, as the Azaan row in the state escalates.
Speaking to reporters, Patil said that the state government has taken a serious view of Thackeray's ultimatum, adding it is prepared for the upcoming festive season.
“Police are keeping an eye on all areas to ensure that no communal tension breaks out anywhere," Patil said.
He said that a court decision is being referred to (by the MNS and the BJP) while making the demand for removing loudspeakers from mosques.
“The court decision being referred to says nobody should use loudspeakers from 10 pm to 6 am at higher volume. The decibel levels have been decided. Hence, the court has not given any decision on removing loudspeakers on temples or mosques or other places which were installed with permission,” the state home minister further told reporters, according to news agency PTI.
On Tuesday, Raj Thackeray had said during an event in Thane that loudspeakers in mosques should be shut till May 3. “Otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa with speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," he had said.
The MNS chief had previously too warned of playing the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.
On Thursday, Thackeray faced a major setback after his party's state secretary Irfan Shaikh said that he would quit the MNS.
“Time has come to say 'Jai Maharashtra' (goodbye) if the party, which one worked for and considered as everything, takes a hateful stand against the community one comes from. Rajsaheb Thackeray was a ray of hope. But we got to see and hear something different during the Gudi Padwa rally,” Shaikh said in a letter addressed to Thackeray.
Ludhiana | Late evening winds, showers bring down mercury
Gusty winds coupled with light showers brought in the much-needed respite from the searing heatwave conditions in Ludhiana on Thursday evening. The Met department had predicted light to moderate rain over parts of Ludhiana, which has been reeling under intense heat since the second week of March. Naina, Vedanshi and Kritika, who were spotted walking on the Mall Road, said, “This time, we started experiencing high temperatures conditions right from the beginning of April.”
Contractors to work 24/7 to prepare for monsoon by May 31
Mumbai To make sure that the pre-monsoon desilting works in Mumbai are completed on time, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Thursday said that this year, all the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-appointed contractors will work for 24 hours every day in two different shifts in order to achieve the target by May 31.
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu arrives in Lucknow, to visit Ayodhya, Kashi by presidential train
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu reached Lucknow on Thursday evening on his three-day Uttar Pradesh visit with his wife. He will visit Ayodhya and Kashi (Varanasi) by the presidential train on Friday. Governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak welcomed Vice- President M Venkaiah Naidu at the Lucknow airport on his arrival. Naidu will stay at Governor House (Raj Bhavan) in the state capital.
Goregaon Mulund Link Road to open by December 2026: BMC
Mumbai: While work on two flyovers being constructed as part of the Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) has been kicked off in the last month, the work for the tunnel being built below Sanjay Gandhi National Park will only start from February 2023 and the road will open for traffic only by December 2026, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday. Over 2 km of road will be widened to ensure smooth movement of traffic.
Unidentified miscreants assault YouTuber Paras Singh at his residence in Ludhiana
Social media influencer Paras Singh alias Bunty, who was arrested last year on charges of making racial remarks against a Congress MLA from Arunachal Pradesh, was assaulted by unidentified persons, allegedly over another video Paras Singh posted on his Youtube channel recently. In his complaint, a resident of Janakpuri, Paras Singh, said that he has a Youtube channel 'Gaming Channel Official'. He said the accused had come on bikes. When they left, he informed the police.
