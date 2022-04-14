We’re prepared..: Maharashtra govt on Raj Thackeray’s ultimatum on loudspeakers

Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil slammed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray's May 3 ultimatum to shut down loudspeakers in mosques, as the Azaan row in the state escalates.

Speaking to reporters, Patil said that the state government has taken a serious view of Thackeray's ultimatum, adding it is prepared for the upcoming festive season.

“Police are keeping an eye on all areas to ensure that no communal tension breaks out anywhere," Patil said.

Also Read| Raj Thackeray now gives ultimatum: 'Remove loudspeakers from mosques, or...'

He said that a court decision is being referred to (by the MNS and the BJP) while making the demand for removing loudspeakers from mosques.

“The court decision being referred to says nobody should use loudspeakers from 10 pm to 6 am at higher volume. The decibel levels have been decided. Hence, the court has not given any decision on removing loudspeakers on temples or mosques or other places which were installed with permission,” the state home minister further told reporters, according to news agency PTI.

On Tuesday, Raj Thackeray had said during an event in Thane that loudspeakers in mosques should be shut till May 3. “Otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa with speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," he had said.

Also Read| Loudspeakers in mosques: Pawar says Raj Thackeray toeing BJP’s line, Patil hits back

The MNS chief had previously too warned of playing the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

On Thursday, Thackeray faced a major setback after his party's state secretary Irfan Shaikh said that he would quit the MNS.

“Time has come to say 'Jai Maharashtra' (goodbye) if the party, which one worked for and considered as everything, takes a hateful stand against the community one comes from. Rajsaheb Thackeray was a ray of hope. But we got to see and hear something different during the Gudi Padwa rally,” Shaikh said in a letter addressed to Thackeray.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON