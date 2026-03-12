Mumbai, The Maharashtra government on Thursday said it has set up control rooms and district-level committees to ensure uninterrupted supply of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders amid the West Asia crisis. West Asia crisis: Maharashtra govt sets up control rooms, district panels to monitor LPG situation

An official release issued late evening said Anil Diggikar, Additional Chief Secretary of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, has directed authorities to take necessary steps to maintain smooth supply and closely monitor LPG distribution across the state.

The department said there is no shortage of domestic LPG in Maharashtra and citizens need not panic, adding that availability of domestic cylinders in March is higher than the supply recorded during the last six months.

"To avoid disruption in supply and ensure coordination in case of any shortage, district-level committees will be formed under district collectors. These panels will include the superintendent of police, district supply officer and officials from government oil companies. Their responsibilities will include monitoring the LPG supply chain, maintaining law and order and submitting daily reports on the situation," the release said.

In the Mumbai-Thane rationing area, a separate committee will function under the Controller of Rationing, it said, with members including the deputy commissioner of police and deputy controller .

The government said essential services such as hospitals, government hostels, government school and college mess facilities, the mid-day meal scheme and ashram schools will be given priority supply of LPG cylinders.

Authorities have also been asked to explore the use of alternative fuels such as coal or kerosene, while following norms of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.

The state has directed officials to spread daily information through radio, FM channels, television and print media to prevent rumours regarding gas supply, adding that action will be taken over fake or misleading information circulated on social media.

Oil companies have also been instructed to resolve technical issues related to gas booking apps and missed-call services. Control rooms will operate at the state, divisional, district and taluka levels, and a WhatsApp facility will be provided for grievance redressal.

Officials said the state's average daily LPG demand is around 9,000 metric tonnes, while production at refineries has been increased to about 11,000 metric tonnes per day over the past two days to meet demand.

They added that adequate stock of Piped Natural Gas is available for domestic use and the state also has sufficient reserves of petrol and diesel, with refineries operating at full capacity to meet the market demand, producing approximately 15,000 kilolitre of petrol and 38,000 kilolitre of diesel per day.

The government has asked citizens not to panic regarding fuel supply, assuring adequate arrangements have been made to meet all requirements, the release added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.