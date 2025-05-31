Mumbai: The Western Railway (WR), on Friday, announced a major block of 36 hours to dismantle the elevated booking office in Kandivali. The block will be effective from 1pm on May 31 to 1am on June 2 on the fifth line and yard lines, leading to the cancellation of around 73 local trains on Saturday, and 89 on Sunday. Western Railway announces 36 hour block on 5th and yard lines

Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Western Railway, said that during the block period, suburban services and mail/express trains will run on fast lines. “A few long distance trains will be affected while some suburban train services will be cancelled,” he added.

The Ahmedabad – Borivali Express will terminate earlier at Vasai, the Borivali – Nandurbar Express will originate earlier from Bhayandar, the Nandurbar – Borivali Express will terminate earlier at Vasai, and the Borivali – Ahmedabad Express will originate earlier from Vasai during the block days.

A similar 36-hour block was carried out between April 26-28 at Kandivali for the same purpose.