NAGPUR: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the cost of the damage caused by the communal violence in Nagpur last week would be recovered from the rioters. “In Maharashtra, we take action our own way. Where a bulldozer is needed, it will be used. Any wrongdoing will be crushed, and no one will be spared. Whatever damage has happened will be recovered from the rioters. If they do not pay the money, their property will be sold to recover the damages. Wherever required, bulldozers will also be used,” said Fadnavis, while addressing the media in Nagpur on Saturday. Where a bulldozer is needed, it will be used: Fadnavis vows strict action against Nagpur rioters

The chief minister, who hails from Nagpur, arrived in the city on Friday night and met senior police officials and district administration authorities, including commissioner of police, Ravinder Singhal and district collector Vipin Itankar. After reviewing the law-and-order situation, Fadnavis reiterated that individuals who attacked police personnel would not be spared, as the state has a zero-tolerance policy towards violence of any sort.

The violence, which erupted in the old city near the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters, involved large-scale arson, vandalism and stone pelting. It was triggered by rumours that a holy book of the Muslim community had been desecrated during a protest of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists, who were demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb from Khuldabad, near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

At least 60 people were injured, including 34 police personnel. On March 19, police arrested Fahim Shamim Khan, a local leader of the Minorities Democratic Party, for allegedly orchestrating the violence.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Fadnavis said 92 individuals had been detained, while 104 more had been identified. He said it was too early to confirm any Bangladesh connection to the unrest, amid speculation of a possible foreign link. He emphasised that an investigation was underway and that action had been taken against over 100 individuals, including 11 minors. He also said the riot appears to have links to Malegaon, while the potential involvement of international elements is being investigated.

Regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Nagpur on March 30, Fadnavis said the event would proceed as planned. “We will survey the damages and ensure that victims whose vehicles or properties were affected are compensated. Damages will be recovered from the rioters,” he said, adding that strict action would be taken against the perpetrators.

Acknowledging the possibility of an intelligence lapse, Fadnavis said the violence had escalated so rapidly that preventive measures may not have been fully implemented in time. He also warned that social media users responsible for spreading misinformation and inciting the violence on March 17 would be treated at par with the rioters. Fadnavis said police have obtained CCTV footage from various sources, including private individuals and media outlets, which are being used to identify and arrest those involved.

Responding to questions, he criticised the Congress fact-finding team that visited Nagpur to assess the situation and ascertain the reasons for the violence, alleging that one of its members was involved in a previous riot in Akola.