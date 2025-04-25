Mumbai: A grainy photograph of what appeared to be a white leopard cub caused a stir in wildlife circles. Cubs are white on account of either albinism, which is rare, or leucism, which is even rarer. White leopard cub born in Ratnagiri

The cub, and its normally coloured sibling were born in the wilds around a farm in Ratnagiri, whose owner informed the forest department about it a few days ago.

“Four days ago, the owner of the farm informed us about a leopard cub that was born white, which is rare. Its sibling is however normal,” said Girija Desai, divisional forest officer, Ratnagiri. “The mother is with the cubs at the farm, but we don’t know for how long she will remain at her current location.”

Desai did not disclose the location to prevent wildlife enthusiasts and the public from flocking to the farm.

Desai said whether the cub was born white due to albinism or leucism – both genetic conditions – is yet to be ascertained. “Albinism is caused due to the complete absence of melanin, the pigment that gives skin, hair and eyes their colour. With more melanin, the skin becomes darker and black. That’s the origin of the black panther,” said Sunil Limaye, former chief wildlife warden of Maharashtra. That condition is called melanism. “Leucism occurs due to reduction or partial loss of all pigments, not just melanin, and therefore the animal could be pale in colour.”

Both conditions occur in many species of animals, birds and reptiles. “The cub’s eyes are still closed. Only when they open, which is usually 8-10 days after birth, will we know the status of the cub. If the eyes are pink, it’s albinism. If black, the cub is leucistic,” said Desai.

Both are possibilities.

“While it is too soon to conclude since its eyes are closed, at the moment, however, the cub looks leucistic due to its pale colour,” said Limaye.

However, another expert who asked not to be named, said that the nose colour of the cub seemed to suggest albinism , although he added that the photograph was grainy and that a final call could be taken only after the cub opens its eyes.

If the cub is lecusitic, as it becomes an adult, the rosettes (spots on the body) will be brown as against the conventional black spots. “It will be seen from a distance as white or pale white leopard with brown spots, “ said Limaye.

The forest department has set up five camera traps on the farm to monitor the movement of the female leopard and condition of the cubs.

“The mother is still on the farm, around her cubs. It’s difficult to predict the behaviour of wild animals. There are instances where the mother kills the cub too. But the newborns are doing fine at the moment,” said Desai.

The survival rate of albino or leucistic cats in the wild is also a cause of worry.

“At present, the cub seems safe. But it will start getting exposed to other wild animals after two months when the mother takes it along while hunting. It could still well be safe, which can continue for two years,” he added. “The challenge is after two years when the mother will get separated and this leopard will have to fend for itself. Because it looks different, it is more vulnerable to attacks. That is the case with white tigers and white lions too. They survive well in captivity.”

As the forest department continues to keep a watch on the cub, officials have also decided to collect the white leopard cub’s scat for genetic analysis.