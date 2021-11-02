Why did PM Modi not wear a mask during G20 Summit: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not masking up during his visit to Rome, Italy, for the G20 Summit and while meeting the other heads of states. An editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana also mocked the PM for throwing a coin in Rome’s iconic Trevi fountain.

The editorial said that because Modi did not wear a mask during his foreign visit, the pace of immunisation against Covid-19 in the country dropped.

“Except Modi, all the leaders of the countries had worn masks during the G20 summit. Modi was the only one roaming in this manner. He did not wear a mask when he met [US President] Joe Biden and French President [Emmanuel Macron]. This has led to a lot of criticism, but for ‘bhakts [Modi followers]’ Modi is a superpower. So he is not afraid of germs and viruses. Modi has shown the world to live without masks,” the editorial said.

On the sidelines of the summit, Modi and the other world leaders had visited the Trevi fountain on Sunday. The delegation also threw a coin from over their shoulder in the fountain. It is believed that on throwing a coin over the shoulder into fountain, a person returns to Rome.

“Like Trevi fountain, there are many such fountains and spots in India. Even if this is superstition, Modi went there and put a coin in the water. What must he have wished for… All this is superstition but there are people who have blind faith in Modi in India,” the editorial remarked.

As a policy, Maharashtra BJP does not respond to criticism or remarks in Saamana.