Mumbai, Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Thursday said the state government will urgently seek permission from the wildlife department to pump out water from the Lonar Lake in Buldhana district, where rising water levels have submerged several temples and restricted access for devotees. Wildlife dept nod to be sought to pump out water from Lonar lake in Maharashtra: Minister

A meeting will be held on Friday to obtain the necessary approval from the wildlife department, Naik said, responding to a calling attention motion raised by Shiv Sena member Siddharth Kharat in the state assembly.

The lake water has turned pink and is saline in nature, the minister said, adding that the state government is closely monitoring its condition.

Kharat said that although ₹41 lakh has been sanctioned for pumping out water from the lake, the work has been stalled due to a lack of coordination between the wildlife and archaeology departments. As a result, six temples in the area, including Gaymukh, Ramgaya, Paphreshwar and Kamla Ja Devi Temple, have been submerged.

Naik informed the House that heavy rainfall this year opened several natural springs around the crater lake, causing the Lonar water level to rise by 20 to 25 feet. Consequently, devotees are currently unable to access the temples located in the vicinity.

Discussions will be held with officials, including the divisional commissioner and district collector, to expedite permission from the wildlife department so that the water can be pumped out at the earliest, he said.

Naik also informed that ₹434 crore has been allocated for development works in the area, of which ₹168 crore has already been spent.

During the discussion, Kharat also raised the issue of the absence of elected representatives in the Lonar Lake conservation committee.

