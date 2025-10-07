Will congestion fee unclog Bandra Kurla Complex?

Mumbai: To ease the traffic snarls at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is thinking of levying a congestion fee on all vehicles that spend 50 minutes or less in the area. However, experts said levying a fee might not address the traffic issues that stem from a lack of east-west connectivity in the area. Mumbai, India. Aug 28, 2024: Heavy traffic congestion in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area due to the Global Fintech Fest event at the Jio World Convention Center in BKC on Wednesday. Mumbai, India. Aug 28, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

If the MMRDA’s plans proceed beyond the initial discussion stage, the central business district of BKC could be the first in India to levy such a fee. On a global scale, cities that implement a congestion tax to ease their clogged roads include New York’s Manhattan, London’s central area, the central business district of Singapore, and Stockholm’s city centre. In the case of other countries, the tax aims to promote public transport, but in Mumbai it also seeks to reduce traffic by discouraging people to use the area in transit while travelling from one place to another.

At present, BKC’s population is almost equivalent to that of a small town, with nearly 200,000 employees from various firms, and over 400,000 people visiting the business district everyday. As an upcoming business hub, the area is at the centre of several ongoing and planned projects like the bullet train, metro rails, pod taxis, and flyovers. In addition to the people travelling to BKC, the roads in the area are clogged by people heading further east or west.

An official from the MMRDA, the special planning authority for the BKC business district, said, “The idea is to charge only those vehicles that use the Bandra Kurla Complex for thoroughfare. There are several vehicles that pass through this area, which results in congestion. If they are charged, it will act as a deterrent.”

However, a transport analyst said that what BKC needs are a few more connectors–one connecting the area to Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg and Kurla, and another linking the area to Santacruz. “Levying a congestion fee won’t work due to the inadequate East-West connectivity around BKC,” added the expert. At present, the only available East-West links are in Dharavi, Sion station, and the clogged Santacruz-Chembur Link Road. Over 40,000 vehicles are using BKC as thoroughfare, the expert said, pointing out that the upcoming bullet train will only add to the congestion.

The MMRDA’s discussions about the congestion fee come at a time when the closure of the Elphinstone bridge and the Sion bridge have increased traffic snarls in central Mumbai. Due to the closed bridges, many commuters travel through BKC and Dharavi to reach their destinations, adding to the congestion in the area.

Earlier this year, MMRDA officials discussed the idea with deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, who is also the authority’s chairman. As per the initial plans, every vehicle entering and exiting BKC within 50 minutes will have to pay a fee. To verify a vehicle’s time of entry and exit, the MMRDA may install an Intelligent Traffic Management System or ITMS, at Kalanagar Junction, BKC, Chunnabhatti Connector, MTNL Junction, Bharatnagar Junction, Santacruz Chembur Link Road, and University of Mumbai Road. The authority plans to collect the congestion tax through Fastag, an electronic toll collection system, pasted on windshields.

MMRDA officials said that first a consultant will formulate the plan and execution methodology, and then the authority will decide whether to proceed with the tax or not. For now, a senior MMRDA official said, “It is only an idea so far.”