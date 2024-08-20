Will Congress act against Zeeshan Siddique today?

MUMBAI: Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique joined the ‘Jan Sanman Yatra’ of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday. He not only carried out a bike rally for the NCP president but also took a jibe at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ (shop of love) statement. Siddique remarked that a ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ was worthless when there was no space in hearts. HT Image

Although the development has confirmed that Siddique is set to leave the Congress, his defiant gesture has coincided with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s Tuesday visit to Mumbai to launch the poll campaign for the assembly elections. It remains to be seen if the Congress takes action against Siddique or just waits for him to leave the party officially. When questioned, Maharashtra Congress Nana Patole said, “Kharge and Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala are here on Tuesday and will take appropriate action against him.”

During the yatra, Siddique, who represents the Vandre East assembly constituency, said there was a need to change, and it would begin from that day. “Nothing happens by opening a ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’; one needs to have love in one’s heart,” he said, taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi. He then declared that he would take a decision on his future by discussing it with the people.

Siddique alleged that he did not get local development funds during the tenure of the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray. “Congress leaders refused to help me, saying that it was the chief minister’s constituency and they could do nothing. Even at the time, Ajit Dada, as the then finance minister, used to help me get funds,” he declared from the stage where all the top NCP leaders were present. Thackeray’s residence Matoshree is in the Vandre East assembly constituency.

Responding to this, Patole remarked, “Those who have become big have started believing that the Congress exists because of them, but this election will show them their real place.”

The ‘Jan Sanman Yatra’ also covered the Anushakti Nagar assembly constituency represented by MLA Nawab Malik, who has recently cleared all doubts about his affiliation with Ajit Pawar. Malik welcomed Ajit in Chembur and they travelled together in the constituency. Later, they shared the stage at Anushakti Nagar, where Malik’s daughter, Sana Shaikh, addressed the people along with the other senior NCP leaders. Sana is the vice-president of the Rashtrawadi Yuvati Congress, a women’s wing of the NCP (SP).

The party chose to induct Malik despite strong objections raised by the BJP. This was reiterated by deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday. He said, “I have already cleared my stand on this issue in the past and there is no change in it.”

State Congress leaders took potshots at Fadnavis, saying that he was fine with the person who had “relations with Iqbal Mirchi” but not Nawab Malik. “Fadnavis is faking his opposition to Malik. People like him are in love with power and can go to any extent to get it,” they remarked.