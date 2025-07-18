Will probe alleged gutkha smuggling through Dahisar, Mulund: Minister

Mumbai: Food and drug administration minister Narhari Zirwal on Thursday said the government would conduct an investigation into alleged gutkha smuggling into the city through the Dahisar and Mulund toll nakas. The government will also consider invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against those involved in the transportation and sale of gutkha, banned in Maharashtra since 2012, Zirwal told the legislative council. Narhari Zirwal (HT Photo)

The issue was raised in the council by the BJP’s Shrikant Bhartiya, who alleged gutkha was being sold openly across cities despite the ban.

“Gutkha is being smuggled from neighbouring states and its open sale shows failure of the FDA (food and drug administration),” Bhartiya said, demanding that licenses of shops found selling gutkha be cancelled.

Leader of opposition in the council, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Ambadas Danve, too alleged that gutkha smuggling was rampant and top officials from the police, FDA and local administration were involved in it. Gutkha worth ₹100 crore was smuggled into Maharashtra every day, alleged Danve – it was brought till the state border in large containers, then shifted into smaller vehicles for distribution. Danve also demanded stringent action against gutkha traders and dealers to curb the malpractice.

In response, FDA minister Zirwal informed the council that between April 1 and May 31 this year, the FDA seized gutkha worth ₹3.20 crore, alongside 10 vehicles involved in gutkha transportation.

“This is a serious matter. Considering the ill effects of gutkha on health, we are thinking of imposing the MCOCA on gutkha dealers and traders for effective implementation of the gutkha ban. We will seek the opinion of the law and judiciary department regarding it,” said Zirwal.

BJP MLC Praveen Darekar then alleged that gutkha was smuggled into the city through the Dahisar and Mulund toll nakas under political patronage.

“I complained about the matter to the local police, but no action was taken. Who are those political leaders supporting gutkha smuggling? The government must inquire into it,” said Darekar.

Zirwal responded saying a probe would be ordered into alleged gutkha smuggling through Dahisar and Mulund entry points.