With ‘MenCan’, TMH steps up on gender-inclusive oncology

Mumbai: Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH), which has for long led efforts to provide cancer care to women and children in India, has launched MenCan, a comprehensive initiative focused exclusively on male cancer patients. The initiative marks a crucial step toward gender-inclusive oncology as it addresses prostate, testicular, and penile cancers, which are common among men. Old Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital at Parel. (HT photo)

Male pelvic cancers are deeply stigmatised, and silence often leads to late-stage diagnosis.

“When the pain started, I kept ignoring it—how do you talk about your private parts without feeling ashamed,” a 32-year-old patient who delayed seeking treatment for a lump in his testicle for months due to fear and embarrassment. “I thought being a man meant staying silent. By the time I reached the hospital, it was almost too late.”

TMH alone sees around 1,100 prostate, 300 testicular, and 150 penile cancer cases annually. But nearly 80% prostate cancer patients are diagnosed in the advanced stages, which contrasts sharply with trends in developed countries, where 80% cases are detected early.

“In India, only 20–30% cases are diagnosed in the second stage. Most reach us when the cancer is far advanced,” said Dr Gagan Prakash, professor of surgical oncology at TMH. “This is due to a mix of stigma, lack of awareness, and limited access to screening.”

MenCan is TMC’s answer to this crisis. The programme combines medical care with holistic support—focusing on early detection, counseling, fertility services, financial aid, and long-term rehabilitation through a survivorship clinic. It also works to normalise discussions around male health through public education and outreach.

A key concern MenCan addresses is treatment dropout.

“Nearly 20–30% male patients discontinue treatment, primarily due to financial constraints,” said Dr Vedang Murthy, a core member of the initiative. “Our goal is to ensure no one drops out because they can’t afford care, or because they’re too ashamed to ask for help.”

The initiative includes a confidential helpline (8451009760) for guidance and emotional support, which links up patients with support groups, survivorship meetings, and counselling sessions. “Our helpline ensures men don’t have to face this battle alone,” said Dr Prakash.

According to the Global Cancer Observatory 2022, India is expected to record 41,736 prostate, 4,640 testicular, and 11,264 penile cancer cases by 2025. Prostate cancer ranks 12th in India but is expected to climb as the elderly male population grows. The Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI) estimates the 60+ demographic will nearly double, from 8.6% to 19.5% by 2050.

Though rare, testicular cancer affects men between 14 and 44 years and has a 90% survival rate even in advanced stages. Penile cancer, despite being rare globally, sees the highest incidence in India. TMH’s audit of 750 penile cancer cases revealed patients aged between 22 and 91 years.

MenCan has roped in well-known singer Shaan as brand ambassador. It has also developed a campus navigation app for TMH’s 60-acre ACTREC campus to help first-time visitors.

“MenCan is not just about treating cancer—it’s about restoring dignity, breaking silence, and making sure every man gets the care he deserves,” said Dr Prakash. The initiative is likely to be expanded across all Tata Memorial Centres in India, he added.