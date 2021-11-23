Without an alternative, parties wait for CM’s recovery for key policy decisions

Mumbai As chief minister Uddhav Thackeray carried over the decades-old tradition of not handing over charge to his deputy or other senior ministers during his absence, political circles are abuzz with the implications of his long hospital stay and upcoming recovery on policy decisions, including the reduction of VAT on fuel.

Initially, rumours were doing the rounds that the responsibility had been given to his party colleague and urban development minister Eknath Shinde, but Shinde’s office issued a statement that Thackeray would be back at work within the next three to four days. The chief minister’s office also said that his spine surgery was “successful”. It added that he is “stable” and is undergoing physiotherapy at HN Reliance Hospital. It added, “He will be discharged in due course of time.”

A senior Congress minister said, “Sharad Pawar was probably the last CM in the early 1990s who had given charge of some of his key portfolios to a senior party colleague. During the Shiv Sena-BJP rule under Manohar Joshi, the CM did not hand over his charge to the then deputy CM and BJP leader Gopinath Munde when the former had gone on a foreign tour. Munde privately complained about the discontinued tradition and even chaired a meeting in the CM’s cabin. Not handing over the charge later became the precedent.”

The minister said that it is also because of the factor of distrust between the CM and his deputy as they are from two different parties. The minister pointed out that though the deputy CM is not a constitutional post, the charge would have gone to Ajit Pawar and it could have led to other political issues.

“There were many instances in the past where chief ministers have not given temporary charge to anyone, even when they were unavailable. Uddhav ji has been looking at important files and clearing them as well. There was no need to give a temporary charge to anybody else as the work is unhampered,” said a senior Sena functionary.

In the past, former Goa chief minister late Manohar Parrikar, who suffered from pancreatic cancer and was in and out of hospital for around nine months in 2018, did not hand over the reins of the chair despite demand from allies and opposition in the then Goa government, said a Sena leader.

However, political analyst Hemant Desai said that handing over the charge would have set a healthy precedent. “It is true that there was no dire need to hand over the charge as the CM is very much in the position to make key decisions. The factor of distrust definitely persists between the ruling parties and their leaders as they represent completely different ideologies. However, the CM had an opportunity- to set an example and go the extra mile to strengthen the bond,” he explained.

According to the leaders from Shiv Sena, the CM may take more time to resume work even after he returns home. “State cabinet meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday. It is not clear if the CM will be in a position to chair it even online. According to sources, the chief minister underwent another surgical procedure last Thursday after he developed blood clots in the spine region. They added that the CM’s recovery could be prolonged and his movement will remain restricted for a few weeks,” said the Sena leader.

Sena leader and chief spokesperson of the party Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that the CM is recuperating well in the hospital and he would be discharged soon. “The chief minister is still in the hospital. He will be home soon. He should get well and then start working and he should not take any kind of risk, because the type of surgery he has undergone is a delicate one,” he said.

Though the ruling parties claim otherwise, the key policy decisions including revision of VAT on petrol-diesel, the decision over the date of winter session are waiting for the CM.