Woman booked for assaulting 9-year-old daughter

MUMBAI: The Shivaji Nagar police have booked a woman for allegedly assaulting her 9-year-old daughter, even going to the extent of inflicting burns on her private parts, back, and thigh, on July 14. As per the FIR, the girl urinated on bed while fast asleep, which infuriated the mother, who then proceeded to assault her with hands and, later, heated a pot on a gas stove and placed it on the victim’s back, thigh, and even private parts. HT Image

Police said that at the time of the brutal assault, the accused’s husband, the girl’s step-father, was at work. Hearing the girl’s screams, neighbours gathered but the accused started verbally abusing the neighbours as well and warned them against interfering in her family matter. The neighbours then called up the emergency number 100 and reported the matter to the police control room, and a case was registered against the mother.

According to the police, the 49-year-old complainant is a neighbour of the victim, who lives in the Banganwadi area of Govandi with her mother Kohinurkhatun Khan and her step-father. Khan has two daughters from her first husband, aged 12 and 9 years, and two more children from her current husband, aged five years and eight months.

The police rushed the victim to the hospital and after necessary medical treatment, sent her home. “We have not arrested the mother yet. The legal process and the investigation are going on,” said senior inspector Bapurao Deshmukh of the Shivaji Nagar police station.

Police had brought the mother, daughter and a few neighbours to the police station. After recording the statement of the girl’s neighbour, they registered a case against the mother.