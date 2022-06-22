Woman booked for using singer Dil Sandhu’s card to buy cosmetics
Mumbai A woman has been booked for allegedly stealing the credit card of Punjabi singer Dil Sandhu and using it to buy cosmetics worth ₹18,000 from a shop at Lokhandwala.
According to the police, Sandhu, a rapper and singer, stays with his wife at Andheri west. Last week, he had gone to an ATM at Oshiwara to withdraw cash and left the kiosk after taking out ₹1,000, but forgot to collect his card. After that, he went to a nearby mall to buy groceries.
“When I was going to pay at the counter, I could not find my debit card,” said Sandhu, who has around 3 million followers on social media, in his statement to the police. When he went back to the ATM to look for the card, he couldn’t find it anymore. He then received a message for a transaction of ₹2,200 at a beauty shop at Oshiwara.
He called up his wife to verify whether she did the transaction, to which she said no. He then received four more messages of purchases amounting to ₹16,000 at the same shop.
Realising that the card had been stolen, Sandhu went to the shop and asked the manager to show him the CCTV footage. “When we scanned the footage, we saw a woman in her thirties swiping the card at the counter. She had bought lipsticks and other skin and hair products worth over ₹18,000,” said Sandhu.
The singer then approached the Oshiwara police and lodged a case of theft, “The woman has been identified and we have given her a notice to be present at the police station to record her statement. We have not arrested her yet,” said Manohar Dhanawade, senior police inspector of Oshiwara police station.
