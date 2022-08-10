Woman clicks link on PAN card update, frauds debit ₹1.24L
A 37-year-old teacher from Andheri was duped of ₹1.24 lakh on Tuesday after she clicked a link received on SMS for updating her PAN (Permanent Account Number) card.
The victim, Urvashi Phetiya, informed the police that the SMS also contained a link to her bank account.
“As she opened the link, she received a one-time password (OTP) on her mobile phone, which she entered as instructed in the SMS,” said a police officer from Andheri police station. The woman said after she entered the OTP, she received three more OTPs.
Police officer said that as she entered the OTPs, three transactions were made from her bank accounts withdrawing ₹1.24 lakh within five minutes of receiving the SMS. The woman then received a call from her bank asking, if she had made the transactions. “That is when the tuition teacher realised that she had been duped,” said the officer.
The woman then approached the police and reported the fraud.
“We are tracking the number from which the complainant had received the SMS and the link,” said the police officer. “When she clicked the link, it gave the frauds complete access of her phone through some mirroring application, and then they made the transactions and also received the OTPs required to complete the online banking transactions or perhaps the frauds sent her a google document which gave them access to her phone,” the officer clarified.
The Andheri police are now taking help from the cyber police to trace the criminals.
-
MSRTC Pune to deploy special squads at ST stands
While the number of passengers travelling from Pune state transport stands to various parts of the state has risen due to the ongoing festive season, there has been a simultaneous increase in the number of illegal agents finding their way inside these stands to lure passengers with cheaper fares. There are already special squads and guards at all three ST stands in the city namely Swargate, Shivajinagar (now shifted to Wakdewadi) and Pune station.
-
Bone marrow transplant saves five-year old from monthly blood transfusions
Mumbai Poonima S, a five-year-old girl with a rare hereditary disorder that caused Poornima's red blood cells to balloon and burst leading to severe anaemia, underwent a successful bone marrow transplant at a city hospital recently. Born to a couple in Andheri, she was diagnosed with severe anaemia when her mother was just six months pregnant. Since then, as a foetus, Poornima underwent regular blood transfusions until July, when the transplant took place.
-
No-trust notice against Speaker delays new govt’s trust vote
The no-confidence notice against Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha by at least 50 MLAs of the Grand Alliance has delayed the new government's trust vote, which has been scheduled during the two-day session of the legislature beginning August 24. The leaders of the Grand Alliance (GA) promptly moved a notice for no-confidence motion against the Speaker. As per norms, it should be signed by 50 MLAs.
-
Key accused among 4 arrested in Saran hooch tragedy
Four people, including the key accused, were arrested on Thursday from different locations in Bihar for their involvement in the Saran hooch tragedy earlier in August that claimed 12 lives in the Bhatha-Nona Toli locality in Chhapra , police said. According to police, those arrested have been identified as key accused Ramanand Manjhi, Dharmendra Rai, Mohan Rai, and Prakash Singh.
-
Doctor’s dream of owning Audi A-6 at cheap price costs him ₹25L
Mumbai: When a 34-year-old doctor learnt from his friend that he purchased an Audi A-6 at ₹25 lakh, (priced at ₹63 lakh in the showrooms), he couldn't help but get in touch with the seller to crack the deal. Little did he know that his dream of owning a luxury car would turn into a nightmare. Police officials said the fraud has cheated several people using a similar modus operandi.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics