Woman confronts molester, gets him arrested

Mumbai: A 22-year-old woman confronted her molester and dragged him to the police on Monday.

The incident happened at 11.30pm on platform number one of Malad railway station when the woman had alighted a train and was on her way towards the exit to reach her residence in Malwani.

According to the police, the woman was walking on the platform when the accused, identified as Vijay Darade, 48, shoved her and touched her inappropriately.

“When confronted, the man hurled abuses at me. I knew he was drunk, but I did not back off,” the complainant said in her statement to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

The conduct of the accused enraged the woman and slapped the accused. Darade, who was in an inebriated state, pushed the woman and a scuffle broke out between the two.

“Passersby intervened and caught Darade. With the help of other commuters, the woman handed him over to the patrolling staff present on the platform,” Anil Kadam, senior police inspector, Borivali GRP, said.

The police have arrested Darade, who is a resident of Dahisar and an employee of a private firm. “Darade has been arrested on the charge of outraging modesty of a woman under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code,” Kadam added.