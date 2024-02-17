Woman dies as truck hits her two-wheeler

Bhiwandi: A 32-year-old woman on her motorcycle was killed on Saturday morning after a speeding truck hit her at Majiwada bridge in Thane. HT Image

The deceased, Akshaya Ramchandra Phepade, resided with her family in Anandnagar, Thane.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“The driver, identified as Rajendra Prasad Yadav, 27, has been arrested. He will be produced in court tomorrow,” A P Walzade, assistant police inspector at Kapurbawdi police station, said.

The incident occurred at 11.40 am when Phepade was heading towards Nashik from Ghodbunder. The driver of the truck was recklessly driving and overtook her from the right side and hit her, after which she came under the rear wheel of the truck and suffered head and leg injuries.

Passersby alerted the local police, and the victim was rushed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Thane, where she was declared dead before admission. The post-mortem was conducted at the hospital, and the body will be handed over to the respective families for final rites.

A case has been filed under sections 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) and 279 (Rash and negligent driving) of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.