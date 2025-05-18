Woman from Ghana arrested for making MD at Nalasopara home

MUMBAI: A 26-year-old Ghanaian woman residing in Nalasopara East was arrested on Friday for making mephedrone (MD) at home. Police said they happened to visit her house when they were carrying out a drive checking for Bangladeshi illegal immigrants in the area. They seized raw materials worth ₹5.6 crore from the premises. (Shutterstock)

The Tulinj police were verifying the stay of Bangladeshi nationals by checking the passports of foreign nationals on Friday. During the drive, teams headed by police inspectors Vijay Jadhav and Rahul Phad reached Pragati Nagar in Nalasopara East. “We learnt two foreigners were in a chawl. When the team visited a corner room, we found a woman inside and upon inquiry, realised she was cooking MD,” said the police officer.

While questioning her, she told the police her name was Rita Fati Kurebewei, 26. Her male friend, Henryuchenna Uwakwe, fled as soon as he suspected the police arrival. The police did not find her visa to permit her to stay in the country. Kurebewei was booked under sections 8 (prohibition of certain operations), 21 (punishments for contravention in relation to manufactured drugs and preparations), 22 (punishment for contravention in relation to psychotropic substances) and 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act.