Woman killed in road accident; Biker booked for rash driving

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
May 24, 2025 08:44 AM IST

NAVI MUMBAI: A woman, Hewanti Chauhan, 28, was killed by a motorcycle while crossing the road with her son in Uran; rider detained for negligence.

NAVI MUMBAI: A 28-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a motorcycle while she was crossing the road with her 10-year-old son in Uran on Wednesday evening.

Woman killed in road accident; Biker booked for rash driving

The incident occurred around 5:30 pm near the Telipada arch on the Charphata–Telipada road. The deceased, Hewanti Chhotelal Chauhan, a resident of Telipada, Uran, was returning home from the market with her son when a speeding motorcycle collided with her while she was crossing the road, said police. Chauhan sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

The Uran police have identified and detained the motorcycle rider, Subhash Shankar Chakrabarti (25), and booked him under section 106(1) (death by negligence), sections 125(A) and (B) (endangering life), section 281 (rash and negligent driving), and section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Senior police inspector Jitendra Misal said the accident was the result of reckless and negligent driving.

