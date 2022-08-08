Woman, son injured in slab collapse in Thane
Two members of a family including a woman were injured when the slab of their ground-plus-one storeyed house collapsed early on Monday morning.
The incident occurred at around 3.15am in a 12-year-old building in Patil Ali, Balkum, Thane (W). The woman suffered major injuries on her body and head, and was seeking treatment.
The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) informed that the building was in the gaonthan area.
The injured, Asha Patil, 44, and her son, Ayush (20) were sleeping in the living room when the incident occurred. The woman’s husband and another son were in the bedroom and thus were saved. She was stuck in the debris for around 10 minutes when the neighbours tried to remove the debris till the rescue team reached the spot.
An officer from RDMC said, “The woman was still stuck while her son came out of the debris on his own when we reached. We removed her. She suffered injuries on her head, face and body. We shifted her to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa and later taken to JJ Hospital in Mumbai. The area is a gaonthan and there are many single-storeyed illegal structures.”
Summoned by CBI, TMC leader Anubrata Mondal is a no-show again
Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal on Monday was a no-show at the office of the Central Bureau of Investigation office that summoned him in connection with the cattle smuggling case, and instead headed to Kolkata's SSKM hospital for a medical check-up. The federal agency on August 5 asked the TMC's Birbhum district president, Mondal, to appear for questioning in connection with the cattle smuggling scam on Monday.
Swine flu tops list of monsoon diseases with 80 cases in first week of August
Mumbai Swine flu – or H1N1 cases- continue to top the list of monsoon-related ailments in the city. Data from the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shows that in the first seven days of August, the city recorded 80 swine flu cases against 105 cases all through July. In contrast, August 2021 saw mere 18 H1N1 cases.
Both Sena, Congress claim stake on post of opposition leader
The Shiv Sena and Congress have both staked claim on the post of leader of the opposition in legislative council. On Monday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray wrote to the chairman of the state legislative council nominating a member of the legislative council, Ambadas Danve, as the leader of opposition in the council. Danve is a legislator from the Aurangabad-Jalna local self-government bodies constituency and Sena's Aurangabad district chief.
RSP chief meets Akhilesh Yadav
LUCKNOW Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party rebel Shashi Pratap Singh met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at the SP state unit office in Lucknow on Monday. Singh, who launched Rashtriya Samta Party after quitting the SBSP on July 12, said the RSP will form alliance with the SP in the coming elections. The RSP will strengthen its organisation in eastern UP districts. The RSP will work in coordination with the SP in the region, he added.
Man who asked friend to return his money killed in Panvel; 3 arrested
The Panvel Taluka police have arrested three persons for killing a 42-year-old man who had been demanding back the ₹40,000 that he had given to his friend for finding him a match for marriage. On July 29, an unidentified body of a man was found at Towerwadi in Maldunge village in Vaje, Panvel. The deceased was identified as Pravin Suresh Shelar, who worked as a data entry operator from home.
