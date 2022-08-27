Woman strangulates live-in partner with dupatta, surrenders
The woman wanted Shaikh to marry her on Saturday afternoon and they argued about the topic of marriage. She claimed that though they were in a relationship and used to stay as live-in partners, Shaikh, who had promised to marry her, was avoiding the topic
Mumbai: A 32-year-old woman killed her live-in partner in a running auto-rickshaw in Powai on Saturday. According to the police, the couple had a heated argument, and in order to resolve their disputes, they were headed to the Powai police station. However, while reaching the station, they started fighting again and the woman, sitting on the passenger seat of the auto-rickshaw, strangled her live-in partner with dupatta.
Her partner was driving the three-wheeler. She then walked to the Powai police station and reported the murder.
The police said Ramzan Shaikh, 27, and Zohra Shah, 32, stayed in the Filter Pada area in Powai. They were in a live-in relationship for the past year. Shah was separated from her earlier husband and has six children from her ex-husband. Two of the children used to stay with her while the other four were at her native place.
The woman wanted Shaikh to perform marriage with her and Saturday afternoon they argued about the topic of marriage. She claimed that though they were in a relationship and used to stay as live-in partners, Shaikh, who had promised to marry her, was avoiding the topic.
“On Saturday, when the woman insisted that Shaikh should tell her the date for marriage, he said he didn’t want to marry her,” said Somnath Gharge, deputy commissioner of police, Zone XII.
“This angered the woman, as felt she was cheated. Then both of them decided to visit the nearest police station to resolve the matter once and for all,” Gharge added.
Shaikh started his auto-rickshaw and Shah sat behind him in the passenger seat. During the journey from their residence to the police station, there was again a heated exchange of words between the two after which an angry Shah pulled out her dupatta and wrapped it around Shaikh’s neck and strangled him in the running auto.
She later left the auto and reported the incident to the Powai police. The Powai police later handed her over to the Aarey police station, as the incident had taken place within the territorial jurisdiction of the latter.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
