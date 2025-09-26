Edit Profile
    Woman’s body found in Malwani grasslands

    Preliminary findings suggest she might have been smothered and dumped in the isolated area, the police said

    Published on: Sep 26, 2025 6:22 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    MUMBAI: Dead body of a 46-year-old woman was recovered from isolated grasslands in Malwani on Thursday morning. Preliminary findings suggest she might have been smothered and dumped in the isolated area, the police said.

    According to the police, a few locals who were on their way to a nearby church spotted the body in a drainage line construction site and alerted them. The police said that, as per preliminary findings, she might have been smothered and dumped in the isolated forest area.

    “We sent the woman’s photo to other police stations, after which we got to know that her name was Rani Jitender Shukla, a Charkop resident, survived by her mother, brother and 13-year-old daughter,” said a police officer.

    An accidental death report has been registered. The police said that further action will follow after they receive postmortem and forensic reports.

